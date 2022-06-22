5 greatest South American footballers to ever play in the Premier League

Since its inauguration in 1992, the Premier League has welcomed top footballers from around the globe, including South America. The incorporation was slow in the first few years, but gradually, the league opened up, learning to be more inclusive.

Now, numerous Latin American players ply their trade at top English clubs, with many of them helping their teams to important trophies.

Today, we will take a look at some South American stars who have been invaluable to their teams, producing performances that are destined to be cherished for generations.

Here are the five greatest South American footballers to play in the top flight of English football.

#5 Alisson Becker - Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is arguably the best keeper in the division right now.

The Brazilian is a great distributor, remains ice-cool in tricky situations, and has enviable shot-stopping skills. Had it not been for his heroics, Liverpool might not have won so many trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson moved to Anfield from Roma for £66.8 million in the summer of 2018. In his debut season, he kept 21 clean sheets in 38 league matches, winning the Golden Glove for his heroics.

The following season, Alisson’s 58 saves in 29 appearances allowed Liverpool to win their first league title in 30 years.

The two-time Golden Glove winner (2021-22, 20 clean sheets) has so far featured in 136 EPL matches for the Merseyside giants, keeping 64 clean sheets.

He also heroically scored a goal against West Bromwich Albion in the 2020-21 campaign, which ensured Champions League football for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

#4 Fernandinho - Manchester City

Manchester City v Blackpool - Pre-Season Friendly

Over the last half-a-decade, Manchester City have emerged as the most dominant force in English football. To play as ruthlessly as City do, it is important to have a strong spine.

Central defensive midfielder Fernandinho is pretty much the central nervous system and backbone of Pep Guardiola’s conquerors.

The Brazilian midfielder is all about discipline and intelligence. He closes down passing lanes, puts pressure on the opposition, and always seems to find his way out of a mess.

Since joining the club from Shakhtar Donetsk for £34 million in the 2013-14 season, Fernandinho, 37, has featured in 264 Premier League games, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists.

The five-time Premier League winner is out of contract at the end of the month and is set to leave the club as a free agent.

The reigning English champions are certain to miss his elegance in the middle of the pitch next term.

#3 Carlos Tevez — West Ham United, Manchester United, Manchester City

Manchester City v Stoke City - FA Cup Final

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez epitomized tenacity and bravado in the premier division of English football, across three clubs. Tevez was lightning quick, had an acute sense of positioning, and was never afraid to take on defenders.

Simply put, he brought something extra to the table, something that helped his teams when the odds were stacked against them.

West Ham United signed Tevez from Corinthians in 2006. A season and seven Premier League goals later, he joined Manchester United. Incidentally, his last goal for the Hammers came against the Red Devils, ensuring the London outfit remained in the division.

He spent a couple of seasons at Old Trafford, scoring 19 EPL goals in 63 appearances, and helping them to two consecutive league titles.

Back Again W/Troopz Podcast @backagain



This will be his first experience as a head coach. Tevez has signed a one year deal with the Argentine club. @RosarioCentral Former West Ham, Man Utd and Man City forward Carlos Tevez is the new manager of Rosario Central.This will be his first experience as a head coach. Tevez has signed a one year deal with the Argentine club. Former West Ham, Man Utd and Man City forward Carlos Tevez is the new manager of Rosario Central.This will be his first experience as a head coach. Tevez has signed a one year deal with the Argentine club. ♻️ @RosarioCentral https://t.co/u5ch511Fdq

Tevez then did the unthinkable by joining Manchester City ahead of the 2009-10 season and scored a whopping 23 goals in his debut campaign. The following season, he scored 20 goals, helping City to the EPL title and snagging the Golden Boot in the process.

The Argentine spent another season at City before leaving for Juventus, capping off his Premier League career with 84 goals and 36 assists in 202 appearances.

#2 Luis Suarez - Liverpool

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez is one of the finest forwards of his generation. He has succeeded at every club he has gone to, scoring numerous goals without a worry in the world.

Premier League club Liverpool were lucky to witness the Uruguayan’s brilliance first hand, between January 2011 and July 2014. Signed from Ajax for £22.8 million, Suarez took a bit of time settling in, scoring only four goals in the remainder of the 2010-11 season.

In his first full season, the Uruguay star bagged 11 in 31 English top-flight appearances and followed it up with a much-improved 23-goal haul in the 2012-13 campaign.

Football News @Footbal_lNews 🤝 Nunez wants to follow in Suarez's footsteps Nunez wants to follow in Suarez's footsteps 🇺🇾🤝 https://t.co/jiagDTCQ3g

His best came in the 2013-14 campaign, with Suarez bagging a whopping 31 goals in the Premier League. More impressively, none of his goals came from the penalty spot.

Although Liverpool narrowly missed out on the league title, Suarez deservedly won the Golden Boot.

Suarez scored 69 goals and provided 23 assists for the Reds in 110 EPL appearances before leaving for Barcelona in 2014.

#1 Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

The most successful and decorated South American to play in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero could dominate matches like no other.

He was quick off his line, popped up in the right place at the right time, and rarely fumbled his lines in front of goal. The Argentine spent 10 seasons at Manchester City, helping them become a ruthless winning machine.

Joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid for £35 million in 2011, Aguero wasted no time adjusting to his new club and new surroundings. He hit the ground running and capped off the campaign with 23 goals in 34 appearances.

His most famous goal (arguably the most famous in Premier League history) came against Queens Park Rangers in injury time on the final matchday of his debut season in England. His strike sealed a 3-2 injury-time comeback win for City, ensuring their first English title in 54 years.

Before leaving for Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season, Aguero registered 184 goals and 47 assists in 275 Premier League appearances. He won five league titles and one Golden Boot (26 goals in 2014-15).

