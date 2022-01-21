5 greatest Spanish midfielders of all time

Spain is one of the most successful and storied nations in the world of football. They have produced some of the greatest players to have graced the game in the 20th and 21st centuries.

The Spanish top-flight is one of the best football competitions in the world. It is filled to the brim with talented technicians who stand out because of their undestanding of the nuances of the game. Spain is renowned for being home to some of the most technially gifted footballers of all time.

They have produced some of the greatest midfielders the game has ever seen. The players on this list have been nothing short of a joy to watch. Spanish midfield maestros have plied their trade all across the globe. They have stood out for their ability to manipulate the ball and orchestrate play with ease and grace.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest Spanish midfielders of all time.

#5 David Silva

David Silva is one of the modern day greats. The Spaniard is a Premier League legend who spent his best years running the Manchester City midfield. He is the archetypal number 8 whose technical abilities are on par with his vision and he could orchestrate play from midfield and also chip in with crucial goals.

Silva first made a mark while at Valencia and then copped a move to Manchester City in 2010. The City project, bankrolled lavishly by their new Abu Dhabi owners, was just about to take off and Silva helped them win their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season.

The Spaniard was at the top of his game and finished the season as the top assist provider, setting up 17 goals and scoring six in 36 Premier League appearances that term.

Silva was part of the Spanish team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Euros. By the time he left Manchester City in 2020, he had won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups.

Manchester City have erected a statue outside Etihad as a tribute to Silva, one of the greatest modern day midfielders. He currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

#4 Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso rose through the ranks of Real Sociedad's academy. He propelled them to a 2nd-placed finish in La Liga (their highest) as their captain in the 2002-03 season before joining Liverpool in 2004. Alonso went on to have an illustrious career, winning numerous titles at Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It would have taken a world-class midfielder to rub shoulders with the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets and Alonso was more than up to it. He was one of the most well-rounded holding midfielders in the modern game.

Alonso was excellent on both sides of the pitch. He could make some wonderful crunching tackles, score some worldies from far out and also spray immaculate long balls into the wings and the final third.

Alonso's calm and composed presence helped unleash the best in players like Steven Gerrard, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Mesut Ozil, to name a few. He was part of the Liverpool side that pulled off the Champions League miracle in Istanbul in the 2004-05 season.

He also won an FA Cup with the Merseysiders before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. With Los Blancos, he won one La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and one Champions League title. Alonso subsequently played for Bayern Munich and won three Bundesliga titles and a DFB Pokal with the Bavarians.

He hung up his boots in 2017. On the international front, Alonso was a vital cog in the dominant Spanish side that won two European championships in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

