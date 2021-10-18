5 high-profile signings who have not had a major impact so far

Each transfer window offers football clubs a chance to revitalize their squad. They could fork out some of their well-earned money to bring in players who could add value to their unit. A team might be lacking in certain positions and they'd do well to bring in the right personnel who can address a deficiency and improve the side.

Football clubs ought to not just throw their money around and gamble. There is never a guarantee that a new signing is going to excel at the club. So clubs have to make educated guesses. Even then, there are proven players who fail to find their rhythm at a new club.

We've seen plenty of high-profile signings this past summer. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of those signings who have failed to have a major impact so far.

#5 Saul Niguez (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

When Chelsea signed Saul Niguez on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day, it looked like a good piece of business for the Blues. Saul, at his best, is the kind of technical holding midfielder who could add great value to the Chelsea side.

Saul failed to impress on his debut against Aston Villa in the Premier League and was taken off at half-time after a disappointing first-half performance. With Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante already fighting for a spot in the starting XI, Saul has his work cut out trying to earn game time at Chelsea.

He is yet to impress manager Thomas Tuchel and has made just two appearances for the Blues since joining the club. Saul's form has dipped majorly over the past couple of years and the way things are going, this could end up being a disastrous loan spell for the Spaniard.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse 📊| This season, Saúl Ñíguez has been present with Atlético Madrid for 3 games and played a total of 199 minutes which is more than what he played for Chelsea in 8 games (121 minutes).Did he make the wrong move by moving to Chelsea?🤔 📊| This season, Saúl Ñíguez has been present with Atlético Madrid for 3 games and played a total of 199 minutes which is more than what he played for Chelsea in 8 games (121 minutes).Did he make the wrong move by moving to Chelsea?🤔 https://t.co/OASDjPpEY0

#4 Daniel James (Leeds United)

Southampton v Leeds United - Premier League

Daniel James had made two Premier League appearances for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season before joining Leeds United on a permanent deal worth €29.1 million. Leeds United had come close to signing him in the 2019 January transfer window when the Welshman was still at Swansea.

So it's fair to say that he was a much coveted player as far as Leeds United were concerned. When they returned for him this past summer, it looked like the right choice to make for James. He would have been nothing more than a utility player at Manchester United.

However, James has failed to hit his stride since joining Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa's men have won just one of five Premier League games since James joined the side. He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist and things are not looking up for the youngster right now.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "For me it's my time to move on." Dan James is looking forward to stepping out at Elland Road as a Leeds player ⬇️ 🗣️ "For me it's my time to move on." Dan James is looking forward to stepping out at Elland Road as a Leeds player ⬇️ https://t.co/OWzysayhqx

