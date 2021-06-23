5 high profile stars who could have new clubs

While Euro 2020 might be dominating discussion, clubs have already started to implement their plans in the transfer window before the start of next season.

The impact of the pandemic has been felt financially across the world, and football is no different. Clubs are wary of spending big money on players, and are finding shrewder ways of signing talents.

However, some big names might be available on the market this summer, and could potentially go for big money. Clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City are expected to spend big, having been linked with some of the star names in the world of football.

5 high profile footballers who could leave their current clubs this summer

#5 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Is Raphael Varane heading to England?

Real Madrid have already announced the departure of talismanic centre-back Sergio Ramos, and he could be followed by his centre-back partner Raphael Varane.

Varane is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, and has been a mainstay at Real Madrid for some time now. However, the France international has not been at his very best in recent seasons, and there have been suggestions that he is looking to leave Los Blancos for a new challenge.

Manchester United have had a £50 million bid for Raphael Varane REJECTED by Real Madrid, reports the Manchester Evening News 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9yaQvo2tl — Goal (@goal) June 18, 2021

The 28-year old, who has made 360 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2011, has been linked heavily with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly sees Varane as an ideal partner to Harry Maguire.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba's tumultuous stay at Manchester United could come to an end this summer

Perennially linked with a move away from Manchester United, Paul Pogba could finally leave the club this summer.

With just a year left on his contract, there have been no signs from Pogba or his camp about wanting to sign a new deal with Manchester United. The 28-year old is renowned for his technical skills and passing ability, but has frustrated Old Trafford faithful with his inconsistent performances since returning to the club in 2016.

Paul Pogba would be delighted to move to Real Madrid, according to AS 🤨 pic.twitter.com/wtAVfBWG7C — Goal (@goal) June 21, 2021

Pogba will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave the club this summer. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all said to be interested in signing the France international, who could be sold for a reduced fee due to his contractual situation.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee