5 highest paid players at Manchester United

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
113   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:47 IST

United have some of the Premier League's highest paid players
United have some of the Premier League's highest paid players

It has been a thrilling season at Manchester United. Having finished second in the Premier League last season, United fans would have hoped to go one better this time around and challenge Manchester City for the title, but things didn’t quite work out like that.

United started the season with Jose Mourinho in charge, but with a glum mood in the camp after a disappointing transfer window. Fred and Diego Dalot were the only major signings at Old Trafford, and Mourinho was disappointed with the board’s failure to sign a centre back, with Harry Maguire his number one target.

The self-proclaimed Special One cut a frustrated figure in the opening months of the season. Under him, United played what many saw as a negative style of football, with a string of poor results seeing them drop out of the title race before December.

Mourinho was sacked shortly before Christmas and was replaced by United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a contract until the end of the season. In his few months in charge, the former Norway striker has made huge changes at the club.

He has bought United back into the race for the top four, and taken them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, after a dramatic win away at PSG.

Attention will soon be turning to the summer, when Solskjaer, who has now been confirmed as United's permanent manager will want to improve the squad. To do so he may wish to free up some funds by getting rid of some of the current squad.

United are among the biggest spenders in English football, along with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. Here are the five highest paid players at Old Trafford.

#5 Romelu Lukaku- £200,000-a-week

Lukaku has found his best form in recent weeks
Lukaku has found his best form in recent weeks

One of the real success stories of Solskjaer’s reign so far has been the impressive form of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. He had a good debut season at United after making the £75 million move from Everton in 2017 but had a tough time of it under Jose Mourinho in the opening few months of this season. He was regularly criticised for his fitness and looked short of confidence.

He has returned to top form in the last few weeks though, scoring twice in games against Crystal Palace, Southampton, and PSG. He will hope to continue this form in the coming weeks, as United look to secure a spot in the top four. As with all strikers, he demands a hefty fee, and that is one of the reasons he is among the highest paid players in the United squad.

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
