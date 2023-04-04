5 highest paid players in Serie A this season (2022-23)

Serie A is renowned for its tactical and defensive approach to the game and Italian clubs are known for their disciplined and organized style of play.

This has helped Italian clubs achieve great success both domestically and in Europe, and it has also contributed to the league's popularity. The success and popularity of Serie A have helped Italian clubs attract some of the best players in the history of the game.

Even today, Italian clubs continue to attract some of the biggest names in the game and the level of competition has risen in the Italian league in recent seasons.

Let's take a look at five of the highest paid players in Serie A this season (2022-23 season).

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan, on loan from Chelsea) - €930 thousand per month

Romelu Lukaku's incredible form helped fire Inter Milan to Serie A glory in the 2020-21 season. He was one of the most in-demand players during the 2021 summer transfer window, and his former club Chelsea signed him on a then-club-record deal worth €113 million.

After getting off to a good start to his second stint at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku's form tailed off drastically. He became a peripheral figure at the club by the end of the 2021-22 season and was subsequently loaned back to Inter Milan last summer.

As per the terms of the loan deal, Lukaku earns €930 thousand per month in wages.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) - €1 million per month

Leonardo Bonucci had an initial successful stint with Juventus between 2009 and 2017, forming a formidable defensive partnership with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

He won six Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia titles and reached two UEFA Champions League finals with Juventus before departing for AC Milan in 2017.

However, his time at Milan was short-lived and in 2018, he made a shock return to Juventus in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara. Since his return, Bonucci has continued to be a key player for Juventus, playing a vital role in their Serie A and Coppa Italia triumphs since.

Bonucci signed a five-year deal in 2019 by virtue of which he earns €1 million per month in wages.

#3 Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) - €1 million per month

Wojciech Szczesny spent eight years at Arsenal between 2009 and 2017, making 181 appearances for the club across all competitions. However, after losing his place to Petr Cech, he was loaned out to AS Roma for two seasons before making a permanent move to Juventus in 2017.

Since joining Juventus, Szczesny has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A and his performances have justified the decision to make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

His reliability and shot-stopping ability have been crucial to Juventus' success in recent years. Szczesny signed a new deal in February 2020 which saw him become one of the highest paid players in the Italian top flight. The Poland international earns €1 million per month in wages.

#2 Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - €1 million per month

Marcelo Brozovic was one of Inter Milan's standout performers during their triumphant 2020-21 Serie A season. The defensive midfielder has been at Inter Milan since 2015.

He has established himself as a key midfielder, known for his excellent passing range, vision and defensive capabilities. The Croatia international looked set to leave the Nerazzurri last summer as his erstwhile contract with the club was set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

With plenty of European giants queuing up to lure him, Brozovic dropped a major twist by signing a new deal with Inter Milan. The fresh contract made him one of the highest earners in Serie A and the 30-year-old currently pockets €1 million per month in wages.

#1 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) - €1.07 million per month

Dusan Vlahovic was named the 'Serie A Best Young Player' in the 2020-21 season after scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances in the league. He was just 21 at the time and some of Europe's top clubs were monitoring his progress. But it was Juventus who acted first and they secured his services in January 2022.

He signed a four-year contract with the Bianconeri and has done a decent job for the Serie A giants so far. Vlahovic, however, is currently being linked with a move away from the club. But for now, he is the highest earner in the Italian top flight, raking in €1.07 million per month in wages.

