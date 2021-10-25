5 most humiliating defeats for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United are the most successful team of the Premier League era. They have won a whopping 13 Premier League titles. However, they haven't had a triumphant run in the league since the 2012-13 season where Sir Alex Ferguson bid goodbye after winning it one last time.

Manchester United have suffered some terrible results since the 2012-13 Premier League season

In the last seven seasons, Manchester United have had four different managers and have looked promising on occasion. But their propensity to crumble at crucial moments and failure to plateau at a high level has cost them dearly.

They showed plenty of promise in the 2020-21 season but have been a shadow of that side in the new campaign. A 5-0 loss to Liverpool at home would be the death knell for most managers but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer somehow retains the backing of the board, at least for now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most humiliating losses for Manchester United in the Premier League.

#5 Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United (1996-97)

Newcastle United's Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand

Back when Newcastle United were Premier League giants, they had a squad capable of absolutely thrashing some of the best in the business. In the 1996-97 season, Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United beat eventual champions Manchester United 5-0 at St. James'.

It was early in the season and Manchester United were still finding their rhythm. But no one could have predicted the humiliation they'd go onto face at the hands of the Magpies. Darren Peacock opened the scoring for Newcastle United as early as the 12th minute of the game.

David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer got on the scoresheet as Newcastle United made it 4-0 heading into the final quarter of an hour. Eight minutes later, Philippe Albert's incredible lob from 25 yards out over Peter Schmeichel rubbed salt into Manchester United's wounds.

#4 Chelsea 5-0 Manchester United (1999/00)

Gustavo Poyet of Chelsea

Not long after Manchester United had become continental treble winners in the 1998-99, Chelsea shrunk them down to size in the Premier League. In doing so, Chelsea ended Manchester United's 29-match unbeaten run in the Premier League as well. Gus Poyet struck twice for the Blues as Sir Alex Ferguson's team were butchered at Stamford Bridge.

It was yet another season where the Red Devils took an early kick up the backside as a wake-up call and went onto win the title with an 18 point lead. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows that campaign.

Poyet scored Chelsea's opener in the 27th second of the game as he nodded home an early cross past a charging Peter Schmeichel. Chris Sutton doubled their tally just 15 minutes later. To make matters worse for the Red Devils, Nicky Butt was sent off in the 21st minute for a kickout at Denis Wise after being subjected to a horrible tackle from behind.

after Poyet had taken Chelsea's lead to 3-0 in the 54th minute, a Henning Berg own goal in the second half added to Manchester United's misery. Jody Morris made it 5-0 in the 81st minute. Credit to Sir Alex Ferguson though for somehow talking his men into getting their act after that humiliating defeat to go on and win the league.

