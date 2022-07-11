5 iconic attacking partnerships in recent football history

Football is a team game. It generally takes more than one supremely talented superstar to take a team to glory. It takes immense teamwork, trust, and camaraderie.

The same rule holds true for attacking units as well. Only one brilliant individual cannot make a team formidable in attack. He needs support from his teammates up top; at least one other individual who can either accentuate his game or share his burden.

Since its inception, football has seen its fair share of exciting attacking pairs who have made the opposition dance to their tune.

Today, we will take a look at five such dynamic duos in recent history that have made the game infinitely more enjoyable.

Here are five iconic attacking partnerships in recent memory.

#5 Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery - Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Bayern Munich are one of the most excitable teams in Europe. With Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski leading the line, there are very few teams they cannot beat. However, many would claim that the team looked at their formidable best a few years back, when “Robbery” were running riot.

The pairing of Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery was once in a million. They understood each other’s game, combined effortlessly, and had every trick in their locker to beat opponents.

Ribery served as the feeder in the partnership, with the Frenchman regularly providing assists to his Dutch partner. The duo played 187 games together between 2009 and 2019, combining for 37 goals. While 28 were assisted by Ribery, nine were set up by Robben.

The pair won eight Bundesliga titles and a Champions League together, amongst other honors.

#4 Harry Kane and Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

The only active striker partnership on the list today, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, are a special pair. They understand each other rather well, never get in each other’s way, and go above and beyond to involve each other in the game.

Had it not been for them, Tottenham Hotspur certainly would not have been as well-off as they are today.

Son joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, while Kane rose through the club’s academy. The two were seemingly on the right wavelength right from the very beginning and found each other rather effortlessly.

Since becoming teammates in 2015, Son and Kane have featured in 251 games across competitions together, pitching in with 53 goals.

There is no clear feeder in this partnership, but Son has had more assists than Kane in that stretch, with the South Korean registering 31 to Kane’s 22.

#3 Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba - Chelsea

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba are two of the most celebrated footballers in Chelsea’s history. Lampard, who served as an attacking midfielder, could not only deliver inch-perfect passes but also knew how to finish off chances.

Drogba, one of the finest forwards in Premier League history, on the other hand, was a versatile creator and regularly looked for Lampard in and around the box. Their combined skills helped Chelsea breach even the toughest of defenses.

Their partnership formed when Drogba moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in July 2004. Lampard, who was already an established name at the English club, wasted no time combining with his new compatriot.

Their ever-improving partnership became Chelsea’s X-factor over the next eight years, with them combining for 58 goals in 300 games in all competitions.

Playing in midfield, Lampard provided more assists (34), but Drogba, too, loved to return the favor (24 assists).

The duo won three Premier Leagues and one Champions League together, amongst other honors.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema defined an era of football at Real Madrid. They joined the club together in 2009 and went on to create history. The pair helped Los Blancos to four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey triumphs, amongst other honors.

Before Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in 2018, Benzema used his intelligence to free up space for the Portuguese. His impeccable off-the-ball movement drew defenders away, opening up a relatively freer passage to the opposition goal for Ronaldo, who rarely failed to make the opposition pay.

Between 2009 and 2018 the Real Madrid duo combined for 76 goals in 342 games.

Benzema was the primary creator of the dynamic, with the Frenchman setting up Ronaldo 47 times. The 37-year-old, on the other hand, provided 29 assists for Benzema.

#1 Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez - Barcelona

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez formed arguably the most intimidating attacking trio in 2015, creating chances at will and scoring goals for fun.

Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 posed a great threat to Barcelona’s flamboyant attack. However, thanks to Messi and Suarez’s rock-solid partnership, Barcelona did not lose their way in front of goal.

Before his €9 million transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2020, Suarez played 258 games with Lionel Messi, combining for 99 goals.

Both players loved to score, but also never hesitated to look for each other in the opposition third. Messi set up Suarez 43 times over the course of their partnership, while the Uruguayan contributed with 56 assists.

The two celebrated four La Liga titles, one Champions League triumph, and four Copa del Rey trophies, amongst other honors, during their time together at the Camp Nou.

