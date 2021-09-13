5 most iconic goal celebrations in football right now and the meaning behind them

The main objective in a game of football is to score goals. At the end of the day, it is the only metric of the game that really matters. So it's reasonable for footballers to celebrate every time they score unless, of course, it's a consolation goal at the end of an embarrassing performance.

While there are generic celebrations, like a regular knee slide, or punching the air or even executing a drop-kick on the corner flag, some footballers get inventive. Some of the most iconic footballers in the history of the game have had unique and iconic goal celebrations.

It's something that fans look forward to seeing every time they score a goal. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most iconic celebrations in football right now and the meaning behind them.

#5 Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) - The Archer

Edinson Cavani is inarguably one of the finest strikers of the modern era. He is a proven goalscorer who is still going strong at the age of 34. Cavani has become a fan-favourite at Manchester United since joining as a free-agent in the summer of 2020.

He has salvaged many a point for the Red Devils so far and his goal celebration is one that is a fitting tribute to his skillset. Cavani goes on one knee and strikes the pose of an archer. While it is indicative of the knowledge and experience he has garnered over the course of his career there is a deeper meaning to it.

Cavani told the United Review:

“It’s a bit of a long story and it’s kind of wrapped up in our country’s history, and the indigenous population, the Charrúas. When my little daughter, India, was born, her name is just a small reference to our native Uruguayans, the Charrúas.

“So that arrow that I take out and then fire, is a goal celebration that sort of encapsulates all these things: a mix of my daughter’s name and the indigenous peoples of my country.

“It has a special meaning, but like you say, Eric reminded me of it, even though at the end of each celebration, I always make sure I take out the arrow and fire it.”

So, it is actually a nod to the indigenous peoples of Uruguay. The next time you see it, you'll know exactly what it means.

#4 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) - Three Kisses

Uruguayans seem to be really passionate and admirable people. Edinson Cavani's strike partner on the international circuit, Luis Suarez, is no stranger to iconic celebrations. El Pistolero has kept his iconic celebration going for years.

As he wheels away in celebration after scoring a goal, Suarez plants kisses on his wrist and four fingers. All three of his children's names are now tattooed on his wrist. He kisses his ring finger as a tribute to his wife and the other three fingers signify his children Delfina, Lautaro and Benjamin.

