5 ideal replacements for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool this summer, according to reports. The 30-year-old, who was in phenomenal form for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2021-22 season, has rejected multiple contract renewal offers from Liverpool.

Salah is reportedly demanding wages around £400,000-per-week. His current contract runs out in the summer of 2023 and as such, Liverpool are now keen to cash in on him this summer. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

Salah has been Liverpool's best player since joining in 2017, scoring 156 goals and providing 63 assists in 254 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders. If he departs, he will leave a massive void that Liverpool will need to fill immediately.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Salah at Liverpool.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka was a standout performer for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season. In 43 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners last term, the youngster scored 12 goals and provided seven assists.

He is currently tied to Arsenal until 2024. They are keen to tie him down to a new deal but the Daily Mail claims that Saka wants a release clause to be put in his contract. Arsenal generally don't insert release clauses into their players' contracts as they like to sell their players from a strong position.

However, Saka could be an aberration as he is definitely going to be a star in the future. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old winger. Saka is a technically gifted player whose maturity and decision-making belies his age. He could be a great long-term replacement for Salah at Liverpool.

#4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

After disappointing spells at Arsenal and West Brom, Serge Gnabry could yet set the record straight with the Premier League if he joins Liverpool as Salah's replacement.

The German winger resurrected his career at Werder Bremen after his failed stint in the English top flight and has since burgeoned into a quality winger at Bayern Munich. He is a creative right-winger whose technical abilities enable him to play in any position across the frontline.

Gnabry is a right-footed winger and therefore, signing him means that Klopp will need to tweak his system a bit. In 45 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 season, he scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists.

#3 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic is being linked with a move away from Chelsea. The US international is not too pleased with the game time afforded to him. He started just 13 Premier League games in the 2021-22 season.

He can play anywhere across the frontline and can even play as an attacking midfielder. The 23-year-old scored eight goals and provided five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this past season.

Pulisic has proven plenty of times already that he has enough quality and has also done a commendable job as the captain of the US national team. If he does leave Chelsea this summer, he is likely to end up in the same bracket as Kevin De Bruyne and Salah as a player Chelsea couldn't bring the best out of.

#2 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio's current contract with Real Madrid expires next summer. The Spanish attacker struggled for game time at Real Madrid this past season and has been quite inconsistent over the past few seasons.

Liverpool have registered an interest in the the 26-year-old. According to AS, the Merseysiders have gotten in touch with the Spaniard's entourage to let them know of their interest in signing him.

However, Asensio has not even come close to the performance levels of Salah in recent seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, Asensio scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

#1 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Liverpool are one of the three Premier League sides that are in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per The Mirror. Raphinha is valued at £60 million and could be a like-for-like replacement for Salah.

The Brazilian winger has already established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League. He will need to show a lot more tactical discipline in a team like Liverpool but there's no doubt Jurgen Klopp can bring the best out of him.

In 36 appearances across all competitions for Leeds United this past season, Raphinha scored 11 goals and provided three assists.

