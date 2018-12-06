×
5 impeccable attacking trios in Europe at the moment

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    06 Dec 2018, 22:32 IST

Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani have been annihilating defences in Ligue 1 this season
Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani have been annihilating defences in Ligue 1 this season

Football is a team sport and naturally, partnerships among players are bound to form over time. It should be noted here that not all partnerships are equally effective, but some of them are just too strong for the opposition to handle.

In modern day football, a robust defensive partnership lays the foundation of the counter-attack, a solid partnership in the middle of the pitch is essential to break opposition play and thread beautiful passes to the attackers up front. But, more often than not, it is the lethal partnership that a team's attackers have formed turns out be the game-changer in tricky fixtures.

With wingers becoming more and more influential out on the pitch, most of the teams nowadays play in a 4-3-3 formation, deploying wingers on either side of the lone attacker. 

This has given rise to the concept of 'attacking trios' as opposed to the two-striker duos that once dominated the game.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at 5 of the best attacking trios in Europe at the moment.

#5 Aguero, Sterling and Sane - Manchester City

Aguero, Sterling and Sane are Premier League's deadliest trio
Aguero, Sterling and Sane are Premier League's deadliest trio

The Manchester City trio of Aguero, Sterling and Sane is the only one from the Premier League to make it into our list by scoring 22 goals between them in 15 league fixtures.

Statistically, they have directly scored almost 50 percent of City's 45 goals so far and when assists are taken into account their contribution goes up to a whopping 82.22 percent.

All of them are brilliant individual players, but playing together brings out the best in them, with the smart runs of Sterling and Sane down the flanks matched by Aguero's finishing in the middle.

The Sky Blues have had a great start to their campaign and are unbeaten so far in the league. And thanks to their attacking trio which has hit a purple patch in recent games, they boast a massive goal difference of positive 38.

All stats via transfermarkt.

