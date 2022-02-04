5 most in-form players in Europe right now - February 2022

The 2021-22 season is already heating up after the conclusion of the first half of the campaign. Domestically, most sides have already played more than half of their league fixtures this season.

Some players have stood out for their impressive performances throughout the season. They have raised their performance levels above their peers, churning out one top performance after the other.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five most in-form players in Europe right now based on their performances coming into the month of February.

#5 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid midfield enforcer Casemiro has had a brilliant season for the Spanish club, one that is among the best in his career. The Brazilian has helped Los Blancos successfully dominate the Spanish La Liga this season.

Casemiro has maintained an average rating of 7.34 this season for Real Madrid, and a 7.96 rating over his last six appearances for his club in January. The midfielder has appeared in the Copa del Rey against CD Alcoyano and Elche, the Supercopa de España against Barcelona and Athletic Club and La Liga against Valencia and Elche.

The experienced midfielder helped the club pick up five wins and a draw in those matches. His efforts saw Los Blancos crowned as the Supercopa de Espana champions in January.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Young French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni continues to turn heads all over Europe with his consistent displays for AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The 22-year-old has been widely tipped to be the next big star to come out of France.

Tchouameni has maintained an average rating of 7.35 throughout the 2021-22 season so far for AS Monaco. He has managed to improve his game in recent weeks and the young midfielder has an average rating of 8.10 over the past month.

Tchouameni played just four matches in January and scored two goals. He appeared against FC Nantes, Clermont Foot 63 and Montpellier in Ligue 1, and RC Lens in the Coupe de France.

Tchouameni is reportedly seen as the replacement for Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid may be willing to make a move for the midfielder in the summer. The talented midfielder has also attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe and could be on his way out of Monaco.

