Ranking the 5 most in-form players in world football at the moment

The 2021-22 season has gotten off to a riveting start. Across Europe, there have been storylines aplenty as games have come thick and fast.

Many top clubs have started the season well. Bayern Munich have already recorded 20 goals in five league matches to lead the Bundesliga. In England, Chelsea and Liverpool have gone toe-to-toe in terms of results, goals and points to lead the table.

Real Madrid are two points clear at the top of La Liga; Barcelona are struggling in the post-Lionel Messi era, and Atletico Madrid are still finding their feet. Paris Saint-Germain, unsurprisingly, lead the lot in France's top flight, and are yet to drop points after six games.

The trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are yet to fire together, but the Parisians won't mind, as they are already five points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, Napoli lead Serie A with four wins in as many games. Inter Milan and AC Milan follow them with ten points apiece, while usual favourites Juventus find themselves in the relegation zone with two defeats and two draws from their first four matches.

Now that we have a fair idea of how the teams are faring, let's take a look at the five most in-form players in European football at the moment.

Note: All stats are from FBRef.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

His name is inevitable on the list, isn't it? Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been everything it promised to be for both player and club.

Back at Old Trafford after 12 years, Ronaldo has already scored four times in three games for the Red Devils. Those goals have come after he netted twice for Portugal in the dying embers of the game to confirm a comeback win against the Republic of Ireland.

Those goals also meant Ronaldo (111) overtook Ali Daie (109) to become the most prolific goalscorer in men's international football. The Portuguese is one of the best players to have graced the game. And his pedigree will get further enhanced if he leads Manchester United to a major title this season.

As it stands, United find themselves third in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea. Considering Ronaldo's sparkling form, United will fancy their chances of a first league title in almost a decade.

#4 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been a goalscoring machine for years, especially in the last two years. So it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he makes this list.

Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich this season. He also registered a brace against Barcelona on Matchday 1 of the Champions League.

The Polish striker scored twice in the German Supercup as well, which takes his tally to 11 in all competitions for the Bavarians this term. Lewandowski also scored thrice and assisted as many times in three matches for Poland during the recent international break.

That means another big season is likely on the cards for Lewandowski. He recently became the first player to score in 13 consecutive Bundesliga home games too.

At this point in time, only two other strikers have a chance of challenging Lewandowski for the tag of hottest striker on the planet. Let's find out if they have made this list.

