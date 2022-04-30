5 most in-form players in the Premier League: April 2022

The Premier League's grueling schedule can be very demanding on players and might take a huge toll on their performances, leading to a variation in form among them.

However, some players manage to overcome the challenge of a packed schedule and perform to the best of their ability till the very end of the season. April 2022 saw some such players producing impressive performances.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five most in-form players in the Premier League right now.

#5 Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is the highest goal scorer for the promoted Brentford side in the Premier League with 12 goals. He has scored 14 goals if all competitions are taken into consideration. He also has a total of five assists, four of which are from the EPL.

Having played 29 EPL matches, he scored an average of 0.42 goals and registered 0.14 assists per 90 minutes, on an average.

Toney opened his goal account on matchday Week 3 against Aston Villa in a 1–1 draw. He was involved in the two goals — a goal and an assist — that saw his team prevail over Wolves in a 2-0 win.

Toney's biggest moment so far this season has been the hat-trick he scored against Norwich in an away 3-1 win. He was the EFL's (second-division league, after EPL) highest goal scorer last season with 33 goals.

#4 Christian Eriksen

With Inter Milan terminating Christian Eriksen because of the cardioverter defilbrator implanted inside him, Brentford offered Eriksen a six-month contract in January 2022.

Eriksen has only been able to play seven Premier League games, scoring a goal and two assists. He scored against Chelsea in the 54th-minute in a 4-1 away win, which was their first win against Chelsea since 1939.

Eriksen's assists were registered against Burnley and Watford. The latter was a sensational one that came directly from a free-kick which Pontus Janson headed straight into goal in the 95th minute.

#3 Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son is currently tied for second, with Cristiano Ronaldo, on the EPL top-scorer list with 17 goals. With 30 EPL matches played, Son has averaged 0.59 goals and 0.21 assists per 90 minutes. He has seven EPL assists.

Son started his goal campaign in the very first game of the season, where his goal was the only difference between his side and Manchester City.

Spurs' hat-trick hero. Son Heung-min's game by numbers vs Aston Villa:• 100% shot accuracy (3/3)• 100% ground duels won (2/2)• 100% succesful dribbles (1/1)• 25 total touches• 3 ball recoveries• 3 goals scoredSpurs' hat-trick hero. Son Heung-min's game by numbers vs Aston Villa: • 100% shot accuracy (3/3)• 100% ground duels won (2/2)• 100% succesful dribbles (1/1)• 25 total touches• 3 ball recoveries• 3 goals scored ⚽️⚽️⚽️Spurs' hat-trick hero. 🇰🇷👑 https://t.co/e9J9fyq6Iz

Son scored against Watford, Arsenal, and Newcastle United before going on a non-scoring streak of four games. He finally regained his form by having eight goal contributions — five goals and three assists — across seven consecutive games. Son's last goal involvement was part of his hat-trick against Aston Villa.

In February, he, alongside Harry Kane, broke the EPL record for the most goal combinations. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard held the previous record.

#2 Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes joined Newcastle United from Lyon for the sum of £40m during the winter transfer window in January. Ever since then, the defensive midfielder has been involved with four goals and an assist in 13 EPL matches.

Guimaraes played a key role in saving Newcastle United from a relegation battle with those goal involvements.

Guimaraes' first goal was quite memorable as he scored the winner against Southampton in the 53rd minute.

He wouldn't have any goal involvement until a month later, where he broke the jinx in a well-deserved comeback 2–1 victory against Leicester, scoring two goals. The winning goal was a header in the 95th minute.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in 17 goals from 26 games this season. He has 11 goals, six assists, and 24 shots on target from a total of 44. He created 71 chances and 11 big chances this season.

De Bruyne has also won 33 aerial duels and 57 tackles. His first goal involvement came against Liverpool, where he scored the equalizer in the 81st minute, preventing the Reds from claiming all three points in a 2–2 draw. Prior to the match, he had no goal involvement for three straight games.

He also scored the winning goal against Chelsea in the 70th minute to complete a home-and-away win over Chelsea. The Belgian has been directly involved in his last four games, scoring two goals and registering three assists.

Surprisingly, De Bruyne has scored on all but one occasion when he has been gifted the captain's armband. The only occasion he didn't score was in a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

