5 in-form teams in Europe right now - February 2022

A run of form is vital for any club in football since the football season is all about momentum. Every football club prefers to keep a winning run alive and try to snap a losing streak as quickly as possible. The slight difference between winning a season-long league and coming second best can often stem down to a matter of few wins and defeats.

Form in football is not static as it changes with every win and every loss. The five following names are the hottest ones in Europe right now. Over the last ten games across all major competitions, these five clubs have picked up the highest number of points.

Note: All form stats are based on league results

#5 Real Madrid - 22 points

Real Madrid have been pretty consistent this season

Real Madrid is arguably the most prominent name in club football globally. The side from the Spanish capital has won every major trophy that has been there to be won and are the record winners of the UEFA Champions League.

The current season has seen a highly consistent Real Madrid. They have performed excellently in the league so far, and Carlo Ancelotti has steadied the ship. As a result, the club finds itself at the top of the table and has a six-point lead.

Their performances in the Champions League have been good and the club will face PSG in the knockouts. The only negative has been their premature exit from the Copa Del Rey at the hands of Athletic Bilbao.

#4 Marseille - 23 points

Marseille has an outside chance ot hte title

Marseille is one of the old powerhouses in French football. The club has won many prestigious honors in the past and has been the home of several big names in French football.

Marseille is being led by Jorge Sampaoli this season and has several recognized names in their ranks. Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik leads the attacking lineup while youngsters like Matteo Guendouzi and Boubacar Kamara fill the defensive roles.

Recent times have seen a resurgent Marseille side rise to second position in the table. The club has won seven of their last 10 matches. While PSG are ahead by quite some distance, Marseille will push for an outside chance at the title. A solid finish will result in the club securing a spot in the upcoming Champions League, which won't be a bad achievement.

