5 interesting facts about Chelsea you probably didn't know

Chelsea have established themselves as one of the biggest clubs in the English top flight and Europe with their success in the 21st century. The Blues have won the Premier League five times and conquered Europe twice since Roman Abramovich took over in 2003.

Chelsea's last UEFA Champions League title came last campaign, following their 1-0 win against Manchester City in the finals. Thomas Tuchel's men have started this campaign in similarly ruthless fashion and remain at the top of the Premier League.

Even before the takeover, Chelsea had a strong presence in the English top flight and won numerous trophies over the years. They have enjoyed some memorable moments at Stamford Bridge in their illustrious history. They have seen some of the world's finest footballers don their famous blue kits.

Roman Abramovich has injected a lot of financial muscle since the takeover. The glamor and success have multiplied but the Premier League giants have always had a lot of attraction across the globe.

On that note, let's take a look at five interesting facts about Chelsea you probably didn't know:

#5 Ken Bates bought Chelsea for £1 in 1982

Gianluca Vialli, Ken Bates

In 1982, businessman Ken Bates bought Chelsea for just £1. The Blues were drowning in financial debt at the time and their survival was at stake. The club were even unable to pay the players until Bates decided to bail them out of grave danger.

Ken Bates took over the club with debts around £1.5 million for a paltry amount of £1. The deal helped Chelsea revive themselves and establish themselves as one of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea football club value when Ken Bates bought the club in 1982 & now. Chelsea football club value when Ken Bates bought the club in 1982 & now. https://t.co/XNPA0S8Qj8

Although Chelsea were once again in financial crisis, Roman Abramovich came forward to take charge of the club.

#4 Chelsea, along with Arsenal, were the first clubs to don numbered kits

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Chelsea took a giant step forward by donning numbered kits at an age when it was unheard of. The Premier League giants first wore numbered kits during their match against Swansea City back in 1928. They became the first clubs, along with Arsenal, to initiate the tradition of numbered kits.

Håvard @haavardend @GargantuanSack Chelsea was the first club to play with numbered kits. @GargantuanSack Chelsea was the first club to play with numbered kits.

At the time, it was a big deal for clubs to use numbered kits. The numbered kits became standard over a decade later in 1939, which shows how the Blues were ahead of their time. The numbered kits helped players get more recognition while also making it easier for the fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh