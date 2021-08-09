5 Jorge Mendes clients currently more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo

Most ardent football fans recognize the name Jorge Mendes as one of the ultimate super-agents in the sport, and that of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having earth-shattering talent is not the only prerequisite for being a sought-after football star. You also need an adept strategist in your corner — someone who can give you more than what you deserve and nudge you in the right direction.

Jorge Mendes, who happens to be the agent of Champions League’s record goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the best agents the world of football has ever seen. Mendes began by monitoring youth football in Portugal, which led him to discover Cristiano Ronaldo at a young age. Notably, Mendes was the one who brokered Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Sporting to Manchester United in 2003. He is known to have a very close bond with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is also the agent to several other notable players.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was Jorge Mendes's most valuable client for quite a while, the agent now manages a few players who are currently more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo.

5 Jorge Mendes clients who are currently valued higher than Cristiano Ronaldo’s €45 million valuation

#5 Ederson - €50 million

Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson is one of the hottest names in the business, which is why it is no surprise to see him on this list of Jorge Mendes’s high-profile assets.

The Brazilian keeper started his senior career at Riberao and even plied his trade at Rio Ave. However, it was in Benfica where he started to show his true colors. After impressing for the B team, Ederson got the opportunity to start for the first-team, and he quickly became their undisputed first-choice for the next two years.

In 2017, thanks to Jorge Mendes’s fine work, Ederson found himself on the Manchester City payroll, sealing a €41 million-deal from Benfica. The keeper, who is currently valued at €50 million, has made over 150 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions under Pep Guardiola.

#4 Joao Cancelo - €55 million

Manchester City v Barnsley: Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has always been adamant about getting his mitts on the most promising defender, and seeing Joao Cancelo’s valuation skyrocket is hardly a surprise.

Just like Ederson, Cancelo was a part of Portugal’s legendary club Benfica — specifically the B Team. The full-back failed to earn himself a call up to the senior side and was sent to La Liga side Valencia on loan. After showing promise in 10 brief La Liga appearances, Valencia contacted Jorge Mendes to make the move permanent in 2015.

In the 2017/18 season, he spent a season on loan at Inter Milan, where he caught the attention of Inter’s leave rivals Juventus. Jorge Mendes finalized the move instantly and helped the defender join the Bianconeri the following season. Finally, after a successful season with Juventus, the Portuguese landed in Manchester and signed for the Sky Blues for €32.3 million with Danilo going the other way. Jorge Mendes's client has made 77 appearances for City so far, netting four goals.

