5 Juventus players who are out of favour under Andrea Pirlo

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has his own ideas and philosophy and some players just don't seem to have a place in his setup.

It would be quite reductive to say that Juventus have regressed under Andrea Pirlo just by looking at their position on the Serie A table. The Bianconeri are a side that is looking to find a new identity. They have been immensely successful domestically and in recent times, they have tried to adopt new stylistic changes.

This was perhaps most evident in Sarri being brought in as the manager. But it was a move that eventually didn't work out for Juventus. However, it looks like Juventus are willing to afford his successor, Andrea Pirlo, both time and support.

Pirlo has been quite clear about the things he wants and has not shied away from benching players if he feels like they're not ready to be out on the field.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who are out of favour under Andrea Pirlo.

#5 Douglas Costa

On loan at Bayern Munich, 30-year-old Douglas Costa working his way back into Juventus' first team looks like a long shot at the moment. In fact, he struggles to earn playing time at Bayern Munich.

Douglas Costa has started just six games for Bayern Munich this season and has come off the bench on 13 occasions. He suffered a metatarsal injury two weeks ago and is currently sidelined.

Andrea Pirlo had already deemed Costa surplus to requirements at Juventus last summer. Pirlo has also adopted a youth-centric approach and is most likely to use the Brazilian as a makeweight in a deal for one of their transfer targets in the summer transfer window.

Douglas Costa: "I struggled during my first year with Allegri, but it made me understand how to play in Italy [..] I'd like to return to Italy, it's a country that I really appreciate. We'll see what happens, I still have a contract with Juve" [via @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/fOspZg5iuL — Sextuple winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) February 24, 2021

#4 Mattia De Sciglio

28-year-old Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon. De Sciglio made just one substitute appearance in the first half of the season before being sent out to Lyon on loan in October.

De Sciglio has not been a regular starter at Lyon either. He has appeared off the bench 11 times in Ligue 1 while starting just eight times. With Danilo and Cuadrado preferred on the right flank and Frabotta and Alex Sandro on the other side, De Sciglio does not have a place in Andrea Pirlo's team.

If at all Pirlo decides to bring in another full-back, it will be a young player who will be ready to bide his time till he's ready to become the first-choice at the club.

At the end of last September, Juventus had proposed a triple exchange to Lyon: Bernardeschi and De Sciglio were offered plus cash for Aouar. President Aulas refused. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/gSoB0slGoF — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) February 23, 2021