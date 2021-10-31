5 La Liga teams with the most foreigners right now

La Liga has always been a hotbed for foreign talent, with many players from across the world coming to Spain's top-flight to showcase their skills. Apart from European players, players from places like Africa and South America also come to La Liga due to the exposure it provides them.

However, La Liga has strict rules about non-EU (European Union) players. No more than five of them are allowed at each club, while only three non-EU players can be named in a matchday squad.

Most of the players claim citizenship through their ancestors or relatives, making it easier for the La Liga clubs to have more 'foreign' players in their ranks. Additionally, players who hail from ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific Group) nations that are signatories to the Cotonou Agreement are not considered non-EU due to the Kolpak ruling.

A few La Liga teams possess more foreign players than local talent

The number of foreign players in La Liga is less compared to the Premier League. But there are still plenty of outside talent that are currently plying their trade in La Liga. Players such as Marcelo and Luis Suarez have been mainstays in the league, while several new foreign stars have also joined the competition this season.

On that note, here's a look at five La Liga teams with the most foreign players at the moment:

#5 FC Barcelona - 15

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF LaLiga Santander

Barcelona saw Lionel Messi, one of their best ever and one of the greatest foreign imports in La Liga history, depart this summer. The Blaugrana were unable to offer Messi a new contract due to their financial woes. So they had to let him leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The La Liga giants had the joint-most number of foreign players in the league last season. But due to their precarious financial condition, they had to let go several players along with Messi. Apart from the Argentinian, the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Miralem Pjanic also left on loan.

The club brought in the Dutch duo of Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong this season. Argentina striker Sergio Aguero also joined the La Liga side on a free transfer.

Frenkie de Jong completes Barcelona's Dutch contingent. The club also have La Masia graduates Ronaldo Araujo and Yusuf Demir, who hail from Uruguay and Austria, respectively.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the most experienced foreign player at the club. He has made 289 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining them in 2014.

Barcelona have made a poor start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign. They have won just four of their opening ten games to languish in ninth place in the table. That led to head coach Ronald Koeman facing the sack, with Barcelona legend Xavi touted as the favourite to replace him.

B/R Football @brfootball Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport Xavi has reached a deal with Barcelona to become their new manager, according to @sport. https://t.co/Vpxqv4KQDY

#4 Valencia CF - 17

CA Osasuna vs Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Valencia have had some disappointing La Liga campaigns in the last two seasons, finishing 13th and ninth in the table. However, the club are not far behind when it comes to having foreign talent in the team.

Goncalo Guedes from Portugal and Maxi Gomez from Uruguay are the two most valuable foreign players in their squad. They form a crucial part of their attack. Russian winger Denis Cheryshev and Portuguese winger Helder Costa, who is on loan from Leeds, also form part of the Los Murcielagos' attack.

In defence, the La Liga side signed Paraguayan centre-back Omar Alderete to partner Gabriel Paulista. In between the sticks, Valencia have experienced Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who arrived from Barcelona in the summer of 2019. Danish midfielder Daniel Wass has been a regular for Valencia in midfield since arriving at the club in 2018.

Valencia have had a similar campaign to their last two seasons so far. They find themselves in the bottom half of the La Liga table, with just three wins in 11 league games.

They will certainly have to improve their form soon if they have any ambitions of playing European football next season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav