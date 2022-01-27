5 last-minute signings Newcastle United could make in January

Newcastle United have been one of the busiest teams in this winter's transfer window.

The Magpies have found themselves equipped with a brand new war chest after their takeover in October 2021 by the Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund.

Now the wealthiest club in the world, Newcastle's first mission will be to ensure that the club does not get relegated this season. Newcastle currently sit 18th in the table, one point away from safety.

Newcastle are now the richest club in the world, as City once were, and as a result, teams are going to take you to the cleaners when it comes to transfers. talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Damn right [I’d apply the £12m bonus!] if they want my player to fix their problems!”



“Man Utd aren’t doing Newcastle a favour! They’re not a charity! You take advantage of it!”



Simon Jordan says “Damn right [I’d apply the £12m bonus!] if they want my player to fix their problems!”“Man Utd aren’t doing Newcastle a favour! They’re not a charity! You take advantage of it!”Simon Jordan says #MUFC have every right to demand whatever they want from #NUFC for Lingard. 💷 “Damn right [I’d apply the £12m bonus!] if they want my player to fix their problems!”👊 “Man Utd aren’t doing Newcastle a favour! They’re not a charity! You take advantage of it!”Simon Jordan says #MUFC have every right to demand whatever they want from #NUFC for Lingard. https://t.co/dyGdFDTRMI It's not too dissimilar to the way teams have decided to deal with Manchester City in the transfer market.Newcastle are now the richest club in the world, as City once were, and as a result, teams are going to take you to the cleaners when it comes to transfers. twitter.com/talkSPORT/stat… It's not too dissimilar to the way teams have decided to deal with Manchester City in the transfer market.Newcastle are now the richest club in the world, as City once were, and as a result, teams are going to take you to the cleaners when it comes to transfers. twitter.com/talkSPORT/stat…

The club have already made a few transfers already in January. They have brought in experienced English right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

With several discussions in progress, let's take a look at five last-minute signings the Toons could make before the transfer window ends.

#5. Armando Broja - Southampton

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Armando Broja has been in stunning form this season.

The Albanian forward has been on loan at Southampton from Chelsea and has quickly become one of the club's most important players. Having played for Vitesse on loan previously, Broja has a fair bit of experience under his belt.

Broja has been excellent for the Saints; he has already scored five goals and provided one assist in just 18 league appearances this season. Considering he is still only 20, Broja's accomplishments have found him in high demand this window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #SaintsFC



Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon.Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon. ⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC Let's see Chelsea position - as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. https://t.co/LvkrF0uypu

Southampton themselves have been trying to sign Broja on a permanent deal and face stiff competition from Newcastle United. Southampton have reportedly already bid £25 million for the 20-year-old and the Magpies are reported to be planning an even higher bid.

Sripad @falsewinger Reports that Newcastle United have made a €40M move for Chelsea's Armando Broja.



Southampton are also interested but are unlikely to match the bid NUFC have reportedly made. Moreover, Saints were looking to sign him in the summer, not this month. Reports that Newcastle United have made a €40M move for Chelsea's Armando Broja.Southampton are also interested but are unlikely to match the bid NUFC have reportedly made. Moreover, Saints were looking to sign him in the summer, not this month.

Chelsea have quite a big decision on their hands: to retain the promising youngster or sell him to the highest bidder.

#4. Dan Burn - Brighton

Leicester City v Brighton And Hove Albion: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Dan Burn has been a familiar face to the Brighton & Hove Albion faithful ever since 2018.

Having signed four years ago from Wigan Athletic, Burn has now developed into one of the club's most dependable players. The Englishman has made over 250 appearances in his senior club career and is one of the most experienced players at Brighton.

𝙆𝙚𝙩𝙘𝙝 ⚽️💻🎙📻 @ketchell

Left-footed

Massive

Prem experience

Geordie

Dan Burn.Left-footedMassivePrem experienceGeordie Dan Burn.✅ Left-footed✅ Massive✅ Prem experience ✅ Geordie https://t.co/SXXjKfHioy

Burn has been the subject of Newcastle's interest over the past week or so. The club tabled a bid worth a reported £8 million this week, but it was rejected by the Seagulls.

Jordan Cronin @jordancronin_



No guarantees this deal will happen but talks are taking place on both sides.



@newcastle_world | #NUFC



newcastleworld.com/sport/football… Newcastle United have discussed personal terms with Dan Burn in hope they can agree a fee with Brighton.No guarantees this deal will happen but talks are taking place on both sides. Newcastle United have discussed personal terms with Dan Burn in hope they can agree a fee with Brighton. No guarantees this deal will happen but talks are taking place on both sides. @newcastle_world | #NUFC newcastleworld.com/sport/football…

The Magpies are desperately seeking some reinforcements to their defensive line. Hence, there is a strong possibility that they will come back for the 29-year-old before the window ends.

