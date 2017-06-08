5 leading contenders to win the 2017 Ballon d’Or

Can anyone stop Cristiano Ronaldo from winning a record-equalling fifth Ballon d'Or?

by Robin Bairner 08 Jun 2017, 10:07 IST

Will anyone be able to break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly?

There is a rare chance to drawn a breath in the football world. The European season is over, and although there are a number of players departing for the Confederations Cup in Russia, there is no truly major international competition taking place.

This is, therefore, as good a juncture as any to take stock of what 2017 has offered to date. In particular, it is a good opportunity to analyse the outstanding individuals over the course of the last six months and speculate who will be named the game’s finest player come awards season in December.

Will the battle for the Ballon d’Or be another fight between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? The pair have won the last nine editions of the award between them, but is it finally time for someone to break their stranglehold?

Here are five leading contenders for the game’s most prized individual accolade at the halfway point:

#5 N’Golo Kante

The Premier League title has followed wherever Kant has gone

Kante has emerged from obscurity to become a genuine star over the course of 18 months, recording Premier League titles with both Leicester and Chelsea. In the Ballon d’Or voting for 2016, he was outshone by both Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, yet over the last year, there has been a growing appreciation of his talents.

The energetic midfielder’s transfer to Chelsea has been credited as a major reason for their dramatic rise to become English champions, and he defied history by becoming one of the few defensive players to win Players’ Player of the Year. One of the few factors to count against him, however, is a lack of European stage to prove himself on.