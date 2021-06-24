5 Lionel Messi records no one can break

The greatest player to have played the game of football, Lionel Messi celebrates his 34th birthday today.

The Barcelona superstar is still going strong and is regarded as one of the best players in the world. He is Barcelona's greatest ever player, their talisman and their captain. It is likely that Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the club, ending months of speculation about his future.

Lionel Messi, at 34, has achieved every possible feat in football. He is an incredible role model for young kids, someone with other-worldly talent who still had to struggle to reach the very top.

Lionel Messi's 5 greatest records that may never be broken

#5 Most goals in a calendar year

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012

Lionel Messi has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career, but in 2012 he attained a new level in the art of goalscoring.

The Argentine superstar scored an astounding 91 goals that year, surpassing Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 85. He was in stunning form for Barcelona and Argentina during that period of time, consistently finding the net and redefining the word "world-class".

Lionel Messi scored 73 goals in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2011-12 season, and scored 60 in all competitions the season after. These are extraordinary numbers and unlikely to be repeated again by a mortal.

#4 Most goals in La Liga

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

La Liga were blessed to have two superstars in the form of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Spanish top flight for a sustained period of time.

Ronaldo's departure has seen the focus on Lionel Messi increase even more, if that is possible. The forward is a legendary figure in Spain, and that is highlighted even more by his numbers. Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer in La Liga.

The 34-year old has scored 474 league goals in 520 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo is a distant second, with 311 goals in 292 appearances. With Lionel Messi likely to sign a new contract with Barcelona, the all-time goalscorer record in La Liga might never be broken again.

