5 Liverpool players getting the biggest rating boost on FIFA 19

Liverpool will be one of the best team's to use on FIFA 19

Liverpool were one of the best teams to use on FIFA 18 especially because of their terrorizing front-three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

An impressive run of the final of the UEFA Champions League and a fourth-place finish in the league last season has ensured that several Liverpool players received a rating boost in the yet to release FIFA 19.

Before the official release of FIFA 19, several screenshots of the game were leaked online revealing the ratings of a lot of players from top teams. Liverpool were one of the teams whose ratings were leaked.

According to the leaked rating, Daniel Sturridge drops from 82 to 80 and Xherdan Shaqiri goes tom 82 to 81 in the latest edition, while the likes of Naby Keita (83), Jordan Henderson (82), Gini Wijnaldum (82) and Dejan Lovren (81) retain their previous rating.

Virgil van Dijk’s rating went up from 83 to 85, Sadio Mane also gets a rating of 85 from his previous 84 and James Milner gets an upgrade from 80 to 81. New signing, Fabinho, also gets an improved rating of 85 up from his previous rating of 84.

However, the above-mentioned players are not the biggest beneficiaries of the latest rating boost.

#5 Roberto Firmino - 86 (FIFA 18 rating - 83)

Firmino scored 27 goals and assisted 15 more in 2017/18

Roberto Firmino has been one of Liverpool’s most important players under Jurgen Klopp and arguably the most impressive of all players who were at the club prior to Klopp’s arrival.

Firmino enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career in 2017/18 by racking up 27 goals in all competitions. Of his 27 goals, he scored 11 of them in the Champions League en route to the final. In addition to the goals he scored, the Brazilian also had 15 assists to his name.

The 26-year-old was rated 83 when FIFA 18 came out and received a boost of +1 when the winter upgrade came out. However, EA Sports has recognized his importance to the Liverpool side and given him an 86 rating this time around, making him the second highest rated Liverpool player in the game.

