Best XI of Players Sold by Liverpool

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
6.80K   //    24 Aug 2018, 20:26 IST

Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling, and Philipp Coutinho are notable players to leave Liverpool in recent years

Liverpool underwent a massive makeover under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds were the Champions League finalists in 2017/18 and are now easily a contender for the Premier League title.

However, before the German took over, Liverpool were in a period of turmoil. Four different managers were at the helm in the space of six years and the Reds only finished in the Top 4 once between 2009 and 2016.

The below-par performance from the club and the constant change of managers led to top players departing over the years. In addition, when a new manager took over, there was a squad overhaul resulting in a mass exodus. For instance, the first summer after Klopp’s arrival, 16 players left the club. 

Liverpool have sold so many players over the years that it is possible to name a squad, let alone a starting XI and all this without including retired players such as Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, and Daniel Agger. 

Also read: 10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere

Goalkeeper

Pepe Reina won the Premier League Golden Glove thrice

Pepe Reina is arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play for Liverpool and some might even argue that he was better than greats like Ray Clemence and Bruce Grobbelaar.

Reina joined Liverpool in 2005 and instantly took over as the first-choice goalkeeper from Istanbul hero Jerzy Dudek. He spent the next eight seasons as Liverpool’s undisputed #1 playing 394 games and he won three consecutive Golden Glove awards between 2005/06 and 2007/08.

The Spaniard, who was named Liverpool’s Player of the Season in 2009/10, was deemed not good enough by Brendan Rodgers and was shipped off to Napoli on loan for the 2013/14 season before being sold to Bayern Munich a year later.

Incredibly, the 35-year-old has 35 caps for Spain despite being the second choice goalkeeper throughout his career.

He joined AC Milan in the summer on a free transfer after three seasons at Napoli. Although he was not deemed good enough for Liverpool by Rodgers, he still plays at the top level and, like other former Liverpool goalkeepers Peter Gulacsi and Brad Jones, his career was back on track after leaving the Reds.

Honourable mentions: Danny Ward (Leicester City), Brad Jones (Feyenoord), and Peter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

Naveen Ravi Joseph
Fetching more content...
