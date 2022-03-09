5 Liverpool players who underperformed against Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool welcomed Inter Milan to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night. Jurgen Klopp's team bagged a 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro last month.

The Reds were expected to take the game by the scruff of the neck to clinch another win. Unfortunately for them, it was Inter who came through, securing a 0-1 win on the night.

Despite enduring their first defeat in the Champions League this season, the Merseyside giants progressed to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The first big chance fell to the hosts in the 30th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impeccable free-kick picked out Joel Matip in the box. The centre-back headed the ball brilliantly but was denied by the crossbar.

A couple of minutes later, Virgil van Dijk came close to breaking the deadlock, but his goalbound header was ultimately blocked by Milan Skriniar. Inter called Liverpool keeper Alisson into action in the 41st minute, courtesy of Hakan Calhanoglu’s deceptively low free-kick. The Brazilian was up to the task and parried it away to safety.

The Reds dominated proceedings early in the second half, but it was Inter who took the lead out of the blue. Lautaro Martinez found some space outside the Liverpool box and unleashed a right-footed rocket to beat Alisson comprehensively.

Unfortunately for the visitors, their hopes of a comeback took a massive hit just a couple of minutes later as Alexis Sanchez received his marching orders. The Chilean's challenge on Fabinho was reckless and was completely deserving of the second yellow he received on the night.

Jurgen Klopp’s men didn’t have much trouble against a 10-man Inter but failed to get back on level terms.

Here are five Liverpool stars who could not quite live up to the billing on Tuesday night:

#5 Fabinho

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Fabinho did not necessarily have the worst game on Tuesday night but his distribution left a lot to be desired. He rarely popped up with forward passes and was outmuscled early in the match.

Inter Milan players needed little effort to bypass him, which is hardly desirable from a player tasked with shielding the defense.

The Brazilian grew in confidence in the second half and played a lot better after Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson came on for Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara respetively.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Premier League's leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was successfully kept quiet by the Inter Milan defenders in the first half.

He only sprung to life in the second half when spaces started to open up.

EXALTED @exaltedfootball How will I explain to my children that Salah missed from here How will I explain to my children that Salah missed from here https://t.co/HuzJFsW3G1

He hit the woodwork twice, the first of which came early in the second half. With the keeper out of position, all the Egyptian had to do was keep his cool and find the back of the net.

Unfortunately, he fluffed his lines and ended up hitting the left post of Samir Handanovic’s goal.

Salah's second effort, which rattled the post in the 75th minute, was sublime, and the star forward was extremely unfortunate not to score there.

#3 Virgil van Dijk

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool's towering centre-back Virgil van Dijk is widely lauded as one of the best players in the world.

Since the start of the season, he has been immense at the back, sniffing out danger and closing down spaces with immaculate precision. Last night, however, his danger-sensing radar was not quite at its best.

He started the game brightly and did ever so well to nullify Lautaro Martinez’s creativity in the final third. Offensively, too, he proved his mettle, coming agonizingly close to hitting the back of the net with a thumping header in the 32nd minute.

Overall, Van Dijk was exceptional at duels, long-ball distribution, and recoveries. Unluckily, he was still culpable for his side’s defeat on Tuesday.

Desi Mister Xavi➐ @DesiHonestCule

#LIVINT Virgil van Dijk really stood there watching Lauturo Martinez have a go for that goal. Premier League fans really hype him way too much. He’s good at times but as per their ball knowledge he’s the best ever. I can’t Virgil van Dijk really stood there watching Lauturo Martinez have a go for that goal. Premier League fans really hype him way too much. He’s good at times but as per their ball knowledge he’s the best ever. I can’t😭#LIVINT

Had it not been for the Dutchman’s momentary lapse in concentration in the second half, Martinez would not have had the space to shoot.

A player of Van Dijk’s quality should have read the situation and closed down the Argentine a lot sooner.

#2 Sadio Mane

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Sadio Mane was the most mobile of the Liverpool front three on Tuesday night. He was putting the work in, trying to get into dangerous areas, and was trying to create goalscoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, except for his chipped through-ball for Salah in the second half, rarely anything came off for Mane against Inter Milan.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Most appearances in the Champions League (group stage to final):



Sadio Mané

Souleymane Diawara

Idrissa Gueye

Kalidou Koulibaly

Abdou Diallo



#UCL Most appearances in the Champions League (group stage to final):Sadio ManéSouleymane DiawaraIdrissa GueyeKalidou KoulibalyAbdou Diallo 🇸🇳 Most appearances in the Champions League (group stage to final):👕5⃣0⃣ Sadio Mané👕2⃣9⃣ Souleymane Diawara👕2⃣9⃣ Idrissa Gueye👕2⃣6⃣ Kalidou Koulibaly👕2⃣1⃣ Abdou Diallo#UCL https://t.co/8JpvyWahDf

The Senegalese forward could not establish himself as a goal threat, failing to get even a single effort on target, with his only shot on Tuesday being well off the mark.

He also lost five duels, provided only a single key pass, and ceded possession eight times over the course of the 90.

Surely a night to forget for the AFCON winner.

#1 Diogo Jota

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp decided to leave Luis Diaz on the bench against Inter on Tuesday night, allowing Diogo Jota to lead the line. The Portuguese forward was once again a livewire on the pitch, pressing until his leg gave out.

Sadly, his work rate was his only notable contribution in the second leg at Anfield, as he failed miserably on all other fronts.

𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 @AfcGabeast I'm convinced that this Diogo Jota guy only plays well against Arsenal you can't tell me otherwise. I'm convinced that this Diogo Jota guy only plays well against Arsenal you can't tell me otherwise.

Not only did Jota fail to register a single shot on Tuesday, but he also could not create a single chance for his teammates. He attempted five dribbles but was unsuccessful in four of them.

The Portugal international was also outmuscled rather easily, losing five of his six duels. Additionally, he was rather wasteful in possession, losing the ball a whopping 13 times.

Failing to make an impact, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man was taken off for Diaz in the 83rd minute.

Edited by Samya Majumdar