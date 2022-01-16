5 Loan moves that could be ideal in the ongoing January transfer window

The 2021-22 season's winter transfer window is well and truly underway. With successful transfer coups of Ferran Torres, Philippe Coutinho and Kieran Trippier among many others, we have already seen some high-profile signings made in the last two weeks.

While it may not be as bustling as the summer transfer window, the January transfer window provides clubs with a chance to make an upright assessment of their squad. It also allows fringe players who need game time to showcase their mettle and perhaps find playing opportunities elsewhere.

Signing players midway through the season can be difficult due to the circumstances, but various success stories (see Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk) prove that it can be done.

On that note, let's look at five loan deals that could be ideal for both parties, including the club and the player himself.

#5. Nathan Aké to Leeds United

While he may have filled in admirably on a few occasions this season, it's been clear that Nathan Aké would never be more than a squad player since he was signed by Pep Guardiola in 2020. The Dutchman has only made 14 appearances for City across competitions this season.

While there are far worse things than being backup to some of the world's best centre-backs, the 26-year old hasn't shied away from a loan move in the past. With a number of sides in need of defensive reinforcements this January, Aké shouldn't be short of suitors.

The Dutch international's calmness in possession would surely be welcomed at Leeds United. While being the fourth-worst club in conceding the highest number of goals per game, Leeds have arguably suffered more injuries than any other side this term.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Aké can't rely on odd games here and there to cement his place in Louis Van Gal's Netherlands plans.

#4. Malang Sarr to West Ham United

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg

Malang Sarr was one of the most highly rated young defenders in Europe during his four seasons in the Nice first team. However, he has struggled for game time in the last two seasons. After signing for Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020, the Frenchman was loaned to FC Porto, where he spent the final third of the season playing for the B team.

And Sarr has hardly had a sniff since returning to Stamford Bridge this season, playing in just a single Premier League encounter so far. Linked with a loan switch to West Ham, where multiple injuries in the back line have threatened an unlikely top four challenge.

David Moyes has elevated a number of players at the London Stadium and Sarr could be a useful asset as well. Getting game time in a side where confidence is riding high could work wonders for Sarr's form.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Manas Mitul