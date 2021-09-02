5 loan transfers who can have an amazing 2021-22 season

One of the most splendid summer transfer windows has finally come to a close with great transfers and loan deals. Premier League clubs have splashed around £1.04bn on 103 permanent signings for disclosed fees during the summer transfer window.

The clubs had 12 weeks to finalize transfer deals from 9th June to 31st August 2021. The mega-transfers of Lionel Messi to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford made this summer a historic one.

Deadline day itself was a major talking point this summer that saw Antoine Griezmann's shock return at the Wanda Metropolitano and the completion of Saul Niguez to Chelsea to name a couple. Real Madrid paid big money to acquire rising star Eduardo Camavinga on the deadline day.

This summer also saw many loan deals. A loan deal can be very handy for all involved parties as the player gets much-needed game time at his new temporary club. Few loan deals can be as astute as they get when they have a purchase option added to them as well.

While there were many permanent deals during the window, the loan deals weren't as low in numbers as well. We saw numerous loan deals confirming during the deadline day as well. In this article, we will look at the 5 best loaned out players who could explode this season.

5. Billy Gilmour to Norwich City

Norwich City v Leicester City - Premier League

One of the stars of Norwich's promotion campaign was Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp. He missed just 1 game and played nearly 4,000 minutes as the Canaries finished 6 points clear at the top.

So when the Englishman returned to White Hart Lane this summer, Daniel Farke needed a top-class replacement. Norwich have taken a chance on Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

Completing 90-minutes just 6 times for Chelsea, the 20-year old has as many international minutes as club ones. But he has slotted swiftly into the Norwich lineup; with the opening fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City a stern test of his talent.

While the team was at fault during these matches, Scott has shown himself to be a leader. He has averaged 5 defensive actions and more passes than anyone in the squad in the opening fixtures. Not to mention that he has sustained an impressive 100 percent dribble success rate.

Norwich may be favorites for relegation but the way they play football is simpatico to the big sides. It makes Carrow Road Stadium the perfect place for big sides to loan out their prodigious young talent.

With Kante now 29 and Jorginho approaching 31, Gilmour will be hoping that he can persuade Thomas Tuchel to put away his checkbook next summer.

4. Francisco Trincao to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carabao Cup Second Round

PSG aren't the only beneficiaries of Barcelona's financial issues this summer. Leeds United have snapped Junior Firpo, Nice have snapped Jean-Clair Todibo and Wolves have loaned Francisco Trincao.

The Portuguese winger joined Blaugrana for a massive £28 million just a year ago. The former Braga attacker broke out in 2019-20 with 16 goal involvements in 27 Primeira Liga games.

Though he found less game time in Catalonia, he impressed when he played. He bagged a goal or an assist every 137 minutes last season. Trincao is a creative spark that Wolves have been crying out for.

With the option of buying the Portuguese international set at £25 million in the loan deal, Wolves can test out the winger at virtually zero risk, making this one a no-brainer.

