5 longest goalscoring streaks in football history

Jamie Vardy was kept at an arm's length by Norwich City, ending his amazing scoring streak

In the 1-1 draw against Norwich City last evening, Leicester City saw their incredible winning streak in the league finally hit the buffers after eight games. The stalemate also saw another industrious streak come to an end, as Jamie Vardy failed to find the net after an identical run of games.

The Foxes hitman rolled back the years to conjure the rich vein of form reminiscent to his exploits during the title-winning season of 2015/16, when he netted in 11 consecutive games. Vardy came close to equalling or perhaps surpassing his milestone this season as he was on an eight-game scoring run - devouring every defence on his way until the Canaries shut him out .

A fantastic run nonetheless, but he was still way short of the all-time longest scoring records in football. On that note, here are the top five scoring streaks of all time.

#5 Serge Masnaghetti - 13 games, Ligue 1

Masnaghetti scored in 13 consecutive Ligue 1 games - a record that stands even to this day!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at PSG was replete with records and milestones but he fell some way short of upsetting this one, when his goal-scoring streak ended after nine games Valenciennes legend Serge Masnaghetti still holds the distinction for having scored in the most consecutive games in the French league with 13, a record that seems more impressive when you consider his side only finished ninth in the table regardless.

The former France international set the record way back in 1962/63 wherein he also topped the charts with 32 goals overall. Sonny Anderson of Lyon and Vahid Halilhodzic of Nantes too came close, but they too fizzled out after nine games.

