5 Major transfers which could take place this winter window

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Rumors
54   //    31 Dec 2018, 13:23 IST

It is the last day of the year 2018 and beyond the resolutions to become a better person and stop procrastination (which get forgotten by mid-May), for football lovers, this signifies that the winter transfer window in Europe is almost set to be open.

Transfer window offers an excellent opportunity for clubs to bolster their squad, coughing up funds to sign players who they feel could solve their problems (either aid their title quest or help avoid the drop).

The window in the summer was the first chance for clubs to make it right in the transfer marker, while the winter window is more or less a quick fix, with many fans pessimistic about January transfers because most of them are usually panic buys who go on to become duds, although there are exceptions to this trend such as Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool.

With the winter transfer window less than 24 hours away which has left the transfer rumour mill spinning uncontrollably, we take a look at five major transfers which could happen this January in Europe.

#5 Fabregas (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)

Fabregas is in the last six months of his contract with Chelsea
Fabregas is in the last six months of his contract with Chelsea

One name which has frequently been in the news concerning a transfer has been that of Spanish international Cesc Fabregas.

The 31-year-old is one of a number of top quality players who could be signed for free in the summer as he has less than six months left on his contract with Chelsea.

The Blues would be keen not to lose his services on a Bosman and as such would love to conduct business in the coming weeks.

Fabregas has proven himself on the biggest stages as a premier midfielder of the highest quality for the last decade and on his day is still one of the best midfielders in the world despite his advancing age.

Owing to the World Cup winner's immense quality, he finds himself not short of suitors with AC Milan and Manchester City interested in his services.

It however looks like Atletico Madrid might beat them both to Fabregas as Simeone had earlier identified the former Arsenal captain as a priority signing.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
