5 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur

While the introduction of the European Super League and its ramifications have dominated the back pages in the past 12 hours or so, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the sacking of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager failed to deliver the goods in north London and has been relieved of his duties nearly 18 months after his appointment.

Mourinho replaced the much-adored Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur after the Argentine was sacked for his failure to turn around a series of underwhelming results. He was appointed to steady the ship and break the club's trophy drought, but the Special One's tenure in north London never really lived up to the hype despite showing signs of promise.

Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur journey ends with a bitter taste

Jose Mourinho to be sacked by Tottenham today. Ryan Mason & Chris Powell in line to take over for remainder of the season. Story with @SamWallaceTel #thfc https://t.co/5EQpHyRbpC — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 19, 2021

The Lilywhites were slated for not having a footballing identity under Mourinho, as they were constantly bailed out by the individual brilliance of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

The timing of his sacking comes as a massive surprise, with Tottenham Hotspur set to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later this week. Nevertheless, the three-time Premier League winner has been relieved of duties, with former midfielder Ryan Mason set to be in charge for the time being.

On that note, here are five managers Tottenham Hotspur could appoint to replace the Special One.

#5 Massimiliano Allegri

A champion manager who has won trophies aplenty, Max Allegri could emerge as an option for Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season. The Italian has not returned to the touchline since leaving Juventus and could be tempted to do so if he's presented with a decent offer.

Allegri's philosophy, however, could prove to be a stumbling block for the Lilywhites. His teams aren't known for their eye-catching brand of football, so Daniel Lewy might be wary of appointing a manager of the same ilk as Mourinho.

Bayern Munich are set to part with Hansi Flick at the end of the season and could well make a move for Allegri, so Tottenham Hotspur do not have too much time to waste if they are keen on the Italian.

#4 Rafa Benitez

After leaving Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League, Rafa Benitez could be tempted to return to the Premier League. The UEFA Champions League winner enjoyed his best stint in England with Liverpool, while he also managed Chelsea and Newcastle United in the years that followed.

Benitez brings with him a lot of experience, but his pragmatic approach could prove to be detrimental to his hopes of landing the job. Nevertheless, Tottenham Hotspur can do a lot worse than a manager who has won titles across Europe, as they look to move on from Mourinho.

Happy 61st Birthday to former @LFC boss Rafa Benitez! 🥳



🔴 350 games managed

✅ 194 wins

🏆 Champions League 2005

🏆 Super Cup 2005

🏆 FA Cup 2006



𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙧 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pjwA0tIkRk — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 15, 2021

Benitez has also been linked with a return to Newcastle United, with Steve Bruce's job reportedly hanging in the balance as things stand.

