Let's keep it short and just say that things are going south at Arsenal. After a lot of initial promise, the Gunners seem to be losing their way under Mikel Arteta and the threat of a sack is looming large.

Arsenal have not been easy on the eye of late. In fact, they have been the farthest thing from it. They suffered yet another poor result last night, losing 1-0 to Burnley. They have now lost four of their last five games in the Premier League and have just scored one goal in that period.

Arteta's Arsenal is a mess. They were heavily reliant on Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and the striker has been having a torrid time scoring just two goals from 12 appearances so far this season. He ended up scoring at the wrong side of the pitch against Burnley last night.

The club is in a rut and there's every chance that the Arsenal top brass will decide to move on from Mikel Arteta. On that note, let's take a look at five managers who can replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

5 managers who can replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

#5 Thierry Henry

Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry's credentials as a player and club legend will always remain in tact. His presence would be welcomed in the Arsenal dugout under normal circumstances but in the predicament that they find themselves in right now, the Frenchman might not be the best choice.

Thierry Henry hasn't found much joy in his coaching career till now. After a relatively successful stint as the assistant coach of Belgium, Henry went through a difficult time managing AS Monaco and lasted only for three months.

The club moved him on and he is currently the manager at MLS club Montreal Impact. Impact have been inconsistent under Henry and while he would be willing to take over at the helm at Arsenal, the chances of a call coming from the Emirates are slim due to their current situation.

Patrice Evra to Sky Sports: "Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal. He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal. Thierry Henry turned off the TV. He said 'I can't watch my team & Xhaka being the captain.'" — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 13, 2020

#4 Lucien Favre

Lucien Favre

Lucien Favre is freshly unemployed after Borussia Dortmund gave him the sack owing to the club's poor run of form in the new season. Things came to a head as Borussia Dortmund suffered a 5-1 humbling at the hands of newly promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday.

Favre's side started out as title contenders but have now lost three consecutive home games and are languishing at fifth on the Bundesliga table, six points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Favre led Borussia Dortmund to two consecutive second place finishes in the Bundesliga and his work speaks for itself. He also plays the kind of football that Arsenal fans will adore especially after the dullness that we're now seeing unfold on a weekly basis.

Appointing a freshly sacked manager would be a PR disaster but this could be a gamble that could actually pay off for the Gunners.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have sacked Lucien Favre ❌ pic.twitter.com/1ewSEZHmav — Goal (@goal) December 13, 2020