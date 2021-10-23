5 managers under whom Lionel Messi has scored the most number of goals

With 755 career goals to his name, Lionel Messi has successfully established his place among the most prolific goalscorers of all time. Following a slow start to his Paris Saint-Germain career, the Argentinian has picked up the slack in style, scoring three Champions League goals in quick succession. In due time, Lionel Messi is sure to replicate his goalscoring antics with Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

Breakdown of goals scored by Lionel Messi

During his 17-year-long career, the La Masia graduate has been able to produce freakish numbers on a consistent basis, shattering all kinds of records in the process. Criticized for his supposed shortcomings with his national side, Lionel Messi has 80 goals in 156 appearances for Argentina, rendering the notion absolutely baseless. At club level, there are no words that could summarize his achievements. Fortunately for us, numbers can.

Having played for Barcelona for the bulk of his career, Lionel Messi recently departed Camp Nou with 474 La Liga and 120 Champions League goals. While he is yet to break his Ligue 1 duck with PSG, La Pulga has added three strikes to his European tally in as many games. Notably, Lionel Messi has also netted 56 goals in the Copa del Rey, winning the competition on seven occasions.

Considering his track record in the goalscoring field, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner practically guarantees output, regardless of the team he is playing for. Nevertheless, the managers he has played under have a lot to do with Lionel Messi's current reputation as a goal-getter.

While some tacticians have been able to extract the absolute maximum from the Argentine, others have failed to provide him the freedom he needs to thrive. On that note, let's take a look at the five managers under whom Lionel Messi has netted the most goals:

#5 Frank Rijkaard - 42 goals

Rijkaard guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in 2006

Kicking off our list in fifth place is the manager who introduced the world to Lionel Messi. Frank Rijkaard served as Barcelona manager from 2003 to 2008, overseeing the development of many youth players from La Masia.

One of those future superstars just so happened to be a young kid from Argentina. The Barcelona hierarchy were thoroughly impressed by Lionel Messi's brilliant dribbling skills and goalscoring antics at the club's youth levels. Subsequently, Rijkaard was compelled to include Lionel Messi in the Barcelona first-team back in 2004.

Having inherited a club in crisis, Rijkaard was able to stage a turnaround following his appointment. His distinguishable tactics, coupled with support from youth prospects like Victor Valdes and Lionel Messi, paved the way for Barcelona's resurgence. Under his tutelage, the Argentine managed to score 42 goals, marking the beginning of a legendary career.

#4 Tito Vilanova - 60 goals

Lionel Messi shared a friendly bond with Vilanova

Assistant manager to Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona, Tito Vilanova was instrumental in the club's eventual success. His brilliance was lauded by Guardiola himself, with the two geniuses sharing a bond that goes beyond football.

Following the Catalan's departure, Vilanova took over Barcelona and was unconsciously handed the Herculean task of mimicking his predecessor's success. The former La Masia graduate responded in emphatic fashion, amassing 100 points in his debut campaign as Barcelona romped to the La Liga title.

Lionel Messi famously admitted that Vilanova was the first coach at the club who showed trust in his abilities. The Argentine repaid his manager's faith by scoring a mind-boggling 60 goals in just 50 appearances.

Their splendid partnership could only last one season, with Vilanova taking voluntary leave to tend to his deteriorating fitness. Unfortunately, the legendary coach lost his life to cancer in 2014. His legacy lives on in Barcelona, years after his untimely passing.

