5 players who have produced the most assists for Lionel Messi

In a career that has spanned 17 splendid years, Lionel Messi has gone on to claim every piece of silverware under the sun. And the little Argentine has done so in style, amassing gargantuan numbers that are likely to remain untouched for quite some time now. Having scored just one goal with his current employers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi's career statistics stand at 673 goals and 301 assists. Freakish stats, indeed.

Lionel Messi has had some legendary attacking partners over the years

Great footballers often tend to have quality players around them, who help in bringing out the best version of the said player. Barring his final few seasons at Barcelona, Lionel Messi is no exception to this phenomenon. From his mentor Ronaldinho to his Brazilian mate Neymar, La Pulga has had the cream of the bunch as his teammates.

The magisterial forward experienced the prime of his career under the genius of Pep Guardiola, whose guidance was a key factor in Lionel Messi's rise to prominence. Under his regime, the dribbling maestro got the opportunity to link up with the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry, David Villa and many more.

With such legendary names to have shared the dressing room with him, a man with his talents and commitment was bound to succeed at football. Understandably, the Argentine has his favorites, combining more often with a set group of players than the rest. With this notion on our minds, let's take a look at five players who have assisted Lionel Messi the most:

#5 Pedro - 25 assists

Pedro was integral to Barcelona's success

An unlikely entry into fifth place, Pedro is often overlooked when discussions about the untouchable Barcelona side of the early 2010s are held. However, with three Champions League wins, a World Cup title and 176 career goals, Pedro is easily one of the most talented players of the modern generation.

Similar to Lionel Messi, Pedro was also a product of the esteemed La Masia, graduating in 2008 when he officially signed a contract with the first team. He famously displaced Thierry Henry upon his arrival, with Pep Guardiola deciding to offload the Frenchman in order to incorporate Pedro.

The Spanish playmaker repaid his manager's trust in style, delivering consistently throughout his Barcelona career. Pedro, along with David Villa and Lionel Messi, led the Blaugrana's attacking line for many seasons, forming a special bond with the latter. In 270 games with the Argentine, the current Lazio man laid out 25 assists for Lionel Messi.

#4 Xavi - 31 assists

Lionel Messi combined brilliantly with Xavi

Regarded as one of the best Spanish players to have ever laced a pair of boots, Xavi is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders of all time. His sublime genius that enabled him to find and exploit spaces on whim made him absolutely essential to Spain as well as Barcelona's success.

A deep-lying playmaker of his own kind, Xavi spent 17 years with the senior squad of Barcelona, greatly inspiring the La Masia youngsters. One such prodigy turned out to be none other than Lionel Messi, who went on to play 399 games alongside the Catalan veteran.

In the said duration, the duo had a joint goal contribution of 43, with 31 of those being assists by Xavi. While any player would count himself lucky to share the pitch with Lionel Messi now, it was the Argentine who was fortunate enough to have partnered Xavi.

