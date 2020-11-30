5 managers who could replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

After commencing his reign at Juventus with a convincing 3-0 home win over Sampdoria, Andrea Pirlo has come under pressure following a series of uninspiring performances.

The former player has found the going tough, especially in Serie A, as Juventus have struggled to eke out results against the supposedly 'lesser' teams like Hellas Verona, Crotone and Benevento.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace at Roma and a goal at Lazio saved Andrea Pirlo's blushes, and helped preserve the stumbling Bianconeri's less-than-impressive unbeaten start to the domestic season.

5 men who could replace Andrea Pirlo at the Juventus helm

In the Champions League, Juventus recovered from a 0-2 home defeat to Barcelona to qualify for the Round of 16, but have not looked like a team that could go all the way in the competition this year.

Considering that the two previous Juventus managers - Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri - faced the sack for failing to win the Champions League despite continuing the club's domestic dominance, Andrea Pirlo is certainly treading on thin ice.

Juventus have drawn five of their nine Serie A games this season and lie six points adrift of runaway leaders AC Milan, which is hardly an ideal scenario for Andrea Pirlo. He has tinkered too much with his playing XI, and Juventus haven't been frugal at the back and prolific up front - attributes that the Bianconeri have prominently displayed during their decade-long Serie A dominance.

Although the 41-year-old has the support of the Juventus hierarchy for now, he is looking like a misfit at the club's helm. On that note, let us have a look at five men who could replace Andrea Pirlo as the next Juventus manager.

#5 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane

On the face of it, Zinedine Zidane is a very long shot to land the Juventus job at the moment.

The Frenchman is currently the manager of Real Madrid and is contracted with the club till the summer of 2002. However, after a bright start to his second stint at the helm of the 13-time Champions League winners - Zidane delivered Real Madrid's first La Liga title in three years last season - Los Blancos have had an indifferent start to the 2020-21 campaign.

If the former player is not able to turn around his side's fortunes, and Real Madrid fall further off the pace, he could be relieved by the club before the end of his contract. However, considering the success he has had at the club, Real Madrid aren't likely to be impatient with Zidane and will probably not make a decision on the Frenchman till at least the end of the season.

In the event that Zidane falls out of favour at the Bernabeu, Juventus could be an enticing option for a bevvy of reasons. The Frenchman is a much-loved man in Turin because of the success he had at the club during his playing career.

Moreover, a move to Juventus could see Zidane reunite with Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, a pair that brought unprecedented success to Real Madrid in a very short period. To put the icing on the cake, the Frenchman is the only manager to win three consecutive Champions League titles.

If Juventus harbour Champions League ambitions, there may be no better pair than Zidane and Ronaldo to deliver the same.

#4 Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel could be another contender for the Juventus top job if Andrea Pirlo ceases to remain at the club's helm.

Unlike Zidane, the German tactician could be available as early as next summer, as his contract at the French club runs out at the end of the season.

Tuchel is no stranger to title ambitions at a top club. During his previous managerial stint at Borussia Dortmund, he won the first trophy of his career by leading BVB to the 2017-18 DFB Pokal title.

Since his arrival in Paris, Tuchel has done a pretty decent job. winning back-to-back league titles and leading PSG to their first Champions League final last season.

The 47-year-old has displayed impressive tactical flexibility and man-management prowess, managing the egos of big-name players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria. His team has delivered the goals up front while maintaining defensive solidity.

Tuchel's job at PSG is in no danger despite the club losing twice against Manchester United in the Champions League. PSG are second in their UCL group and are leading the 2020-21 Ligue 1 table after 12 games.

However, as the season evolves, Juventus could consider courting the German if results do not improve under Pirlo.