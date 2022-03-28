5 managers who could replace Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has deservedly earned legendary status at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine was appointed to manage the club in December 2011. He has spent the last few years making the Rojiblancos a huge force to be reckoned with in Spain and Europe.

Since taking charge of affairs at the club, the Argentine has led them to an impressive eight titles. That include two La Liga, two UEFA Europa League, two UEFA Super Cup, one Spanish Cup and one Spanish Super Cup. He has also taken them to two UEFA Champions League finals.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Simoene has only two years left on his contract with Atletico. Should the tactician decide it's time to move on anytime soon, the Rojiblancos will be forced to look for managerial options.

On that note, here's a look at five managers who could replace the Argentine at the Wanda Metropolitano:

#5 Marcelo Gallardo

The Pep Guardiola of South American football

Marcelo Gallardo is, without a doubt, one of the finest managers in South American football at the moment. The Argentine has been a huge force to be reckoned with in the last few years, establishing incredible dominance on the continent with his super-effective system.

River Plate Noruega @RiverPlateNor 🧵Thread / Sunday's long read: Marcelo Gallardo - tactical wizard, world class manager🧙‍♂️



Being linked to every vacant hot seat at the major European clubs lately, here's everything you need to know about the Argentine manager Pep Guardiola described as 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴. 🧵Thread / Sunday's long read: Marcelo Gallardo - tactical wizard, world class manager🧙‍♂️Being linked to every vacant hot seat at the major European clubs lately, here's everything you need to know about the Argentine manager Pep Guardiola described as 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘴𝘴. https://t.co/84XR5xh4RX

Since being appointed as River Plate manager in June 2014, the Argentine has led the club to a whopping 12 titles. His trophy cabinet includes two Copa Libertadores, three Argentinian league and three Argentinian Cups, among others.

Gallardo's influence has been felt not only in South America but also in Europe, with Barcelona heavily linked with him before appointing Xavi last summer. Considering the incredible job Gallardo has done at River Plate recently, there's no doubt the Argentine has what it takes to replace Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

#4 Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman led Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title last season.

The Dutchman isn't a strange figure in Spanish football. Ronald Koeman led Barcelona to the Copa del Rey trophy last season. He also went very close to adding the La Liga title to his cabinet before a late capitulation meant the Blaugrana fell short.

Football Daily @footballdaily Ronald Koeman's record as Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's record as Barcelona manager 📊 Ronald Koeman's record as Barcelona manager https://t.co/vZkmgMkemc

His major issue at the club was his style of play; which was a bit conservative compared to how the Blaugrana love to approach the game. That, though, wouldn't be a problem at Atletico, as the Rojiblancos care less about attractive play, with their focus on defensive solidity and sharp counter-attacks.

Ronald Koeman hasn't signed with any club since parting ways with Barcelona. After recently slamming the Blaugrana over the way they got rid of him, the tactician could be willing to prove a point to them in the near future. Replacing Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano would give him a good chance to do that.

#3 Gennaro Gattuso

Gattuso's grit, tenacity and touchline antics are reminiscent of Diego Simeone's.

Replacing one tough manager with another is indeed a good way to approach managerial appointments, especially at a club like Atletico Madrid that has become used to Diego Simeone's tactics. On that note, former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso would be a decent option to become the next coach at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Known for his toughness, both as a player and as a coach, Gattuso simply has what it takes to bring the best out of the Rojiblancos. The grit, tenacity and attitude with which he operates on the sidelines could bring back the unquenchable fighting spirit that has dropped at Atletico Madrid in recent years.

Like a couple of other names on this list, the Italian is currently without a job after parting ways with Napoli last summer. His record with the Partenopei stands at 47 wins, 12 draws and 22 losses in 81 games across two seasons.

#2 Ernesto Valverde

The tactician has a decent record in Spanish football.

Former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is another manager who could replace Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid. The tactician isn't a stranger to Spanish football, having worked at clubs like Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol.

adil @Barca19stats On this day 3 years ago: Ernesto Valverde was named manager of FC Barcelona.



Valverde went on to become the 1st manager in La Liga history to win back to back Ligas with 10+ point gap. He also became the 1st manager in CL history to throw away a 1st leg 3 goal margin win twice. On this day 3 years ago: Ernesto Valverde was named manager of FC Barcelona.Valverde went on to become the 1st manager in La Liga history to win back to back Ligas with 10+ point gap. He also became the 1st manager in CL history to throw away a 1st leg 3 goal margin win twice. https://t.co/xLNuq2tfWb

He dominated Spanish football during his time with Barcelona, winning two La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Supercoppa de Espana title. The 58-year-old also tasted success outside La Liga, claiming three league titles and two league cups during his time with Olympiacos.

Valverde has been away from the sidelines since leaving Barcelona in January 2020. He recently hinted that making a return to management and managing a club like Atletico Madrid wouldn't be a bad idea.

#1 Jose Mourinho

The perfect like-for-like replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid

When it comes to finding a like-for-like replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, it wouldn't be far fetched to say that no one comes close to Jose Mourinho.

Like his Argentine counterpart, the Portuguese adopts an ultra-defensive system, playing with immense tenacity and looking to hurt opposition teams on the counter.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN



Jose Mourinho brings up a century of Serie A matches as a coach!



#ASRoma #RomaGenoa Jose Mourinho brings up a century of Serie A matches as a coach! 🟡1⃣0⃣0⃣🔴Jose Mourinho brings up a century of Serie A matches as a coach! 👏#ASRoma #RomaGenoa https://t.co/pZierZgUJ8

In addition, they both share a strong winning mentality and are known for having total control of their dressing rooms.

Jose Mourinho is currently working with Serie A outfit Roma, where he arrived last summer. He has taken charge of 42 games with the Italian giants so far, recording 23 wins, eight draws and 11 defeats.

