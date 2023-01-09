5 managers who could replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Following a string of discouraging results, 2021 UEFA Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel was dismissed as Chelsea boss in September 2022. Graham Potter, who had enjoyed an impressive run in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, was brought in as his replacement, with fans optimistic of a swift turn in fortunes.

Potter kicked off his Chelsea tenure with a drab 1-1 draw with Champions League group-stage rivals RB Salzburg but promptly bounced back with five consecutive wins across competitions. Since that blistering run in October, Chelsea have only won three of 12 games in all tournaments, losing a staggering six games and drawing thrice.

On 4 January, Chelsea succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against defending English champions Manchester City, slipping to 10th place in the Premier League standings. On 8 January, they had the perfect opportunity to respond by knocking them out of the third round of the FA Cup. Instead of coming up with a fitting reply, the Blues succumbed to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea have historically been ruthless when it comes to managers, rarely affording them time to bounce back from a crisis. Considering the Blues have lost five of their last seven games across competitions, it is safe to say that Potter is currently on very thin ice.

With that in mind, below, we will take a look at five managers who could take the reins if Potter is dismissed as Chelsea boss. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it:

#5 John Terry

Academy graduate John Terry established himself as an undisputed all-time Chelsea great during his 22-year stay at the club. The former England international won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Londoners, playing a whopping 715 senior-team games.

A year after hanging up his boot at then-Championship club Aston Villa, Terry took on the role of Villa’s assistant manager in 2018. The following year, he helped Villa earn a promotion to the Premier League. Two years later (in 2021), he left Villa to return to Chelsea and is currently working with the club’s academy graduates, preparing them for the big leagues.

TheSecretScout @TheSecretScout_



John Terry was all smiles in the stands keeping an eye on Chelsea u18s as they beat Bradford 3-1 in the FA Youth Cup

Terry is a club legend through and through and would have the fans’ backing. If Boehly and Co. choose to overlook his lack of top-tier coaching experience, Terry could very well become a surprise hit at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Ruben Amorim

Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is widely hailed as one of the most exciting coaches in Europe. Amorim guided Sporting to the Portuguese championship in his debut season (2020-21). The following season, Sporting finished in second place, playing entertaining football all season long.

Appointing Amorim could be considered a gamble, as the young manager has not yet managed a team in the top five European leagues. But if Chelsea are looking to freshen things up, Amorim should be a candidate to consider.

Sporting160 EN @Sporting160_EN



'The Athletic' placed Rúben Amorim as someone that in the near future may take charge of Premier League teams.

"Amorim speaks fluent English. If he feels ready to leave Portuguese football, he probably won't need much to find interested parties"

Amorim has a proven track record of playing eye-catching football and has a knack for improving the team’s morale. Given what the Blues have been through since the start of the season, Amorim’s positivity could be just what the team need to bounce back.

#3 Luis Enrique

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the most decorated out-of-job managers at the moment, Luis Enrique could be an excellent appointment for Chelsea. The Spanish mastermind strikes the perfect balance between expansive attacking play and defensive resilience, which could help Chelsea greatly against their lofty opponents.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞: Luis Enrique

𝐀𝐠𝐞: 52

𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐣𝐨𝐛: Spain, 2018-22



Highly regarded for his tactical and technical expertise, Enrique speaks good English & has an attacking philosophy.

Luis Enrique, who guided Barcelona to the treble in the 2014-15 season, recently resigned as Spain’s manager, following their elimination from the Round-of-16 stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If the Blues approach him with a lucrative offer, Enrique might be tempted to take charge of one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe.

#2 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

According to multiple sources, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was hoping to replace Didier Deschamps as France’s manager. However, thanks to Les Bleus’ run to the final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Deschamps is set to remain in charge of France for the foreseeable future.

The veteran coach has signed a new contract with France, committing his future to the national team until June 2026. With the French job out of the window, Zidane could finally return to management with an ambitious club.

SPORTbible @sportbible Kylian Mbappe publicly calls out France Football president for his 'disrespectful' comments about Zidane.

The three-time Champions League and two-time La Liga-winning manager could just be the man the Pensioners need. He has an abundance of big-game experience, knows how to hold his own against the best tacticians, and has experience in handling the biggest egos in the dressing room. All in all, Zidane could be a dream signing for the west Londoners.

#1 Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The most likely candidate to take charge if Potter is sacked, Mauricio Pochettino has been without a job since his dismissal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager took Spurs to great heights during his five-year stay at the club (2014-2019). The Argentine manager oversaw an engaging brand of football and fired them to the 2018-19 Champions League final. Unfortunately, the Lilywhites failed the ultimate test, losing to Liverpool in the final. In France, Pochettino took PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 season, but it was not enough to save his job.

Pochettino’s lack of silverware could irk Chelsea fans, but his abundance of Premier League experience could help him hit the ground running.

