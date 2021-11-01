5 managers who could replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur

Following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to find a suitable replacement. Daniel Levy appointed a high-profile manager in Jose Mourinho. But the Portuguese's stint lasted only a year before he was shown the door just a few days before Tottenham's League Cup final against Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed to steady the faltering Tottenham Hotspur ship. But after a bright start to life in north London, Tottenham have endured indifferent results. Spurs won their first three games of the season without conceding a goal. But seven games later, they have five wins and as many defeats to sit ten points behind league leaders Chelsea in eighth place.

To exacerbate matters, they have conceded 16 goals during this period while scoring just six times. Following their 3-0 drubbing against Manchester United, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was filled with jeers directed at their manager.

Daniel Levy has sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, bringing the latter's short stint at Tottenham to a close.

“The Club can today announce that Nuno and his coaching staff Cathro, Barbosa and Dias have been relieved of their duties”. Official. Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham board. It’s over for the Portuguese manager after defeat with Man Utd. ⚪️ #THFC “The Club can today announce that Nuno and his coaching staff Cathro, Barbosa and Dias have been relieved of their duties”. #Nuno Official. Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham board. It’s over for the Portuguese manager after defeat with Man Utd. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs“The Club can today announce that Nuno and his coaching staff Cathro, Barbosa and Dias have been relieved of their duties”. #Nuno https://t.co/9j0YAToWvC

Several names have been tipped to replace the Portuguese. On that note, here's a look at five managers who could replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur.

#5 Graham Potter

Graham Potter has had a successful stint at Brighton.

Graham Potter has had a relatively successful two-year stint with Brighton & Hove Albion. He could now make a move to a bigger club like Tottenham Hotspur.

Potter is considered by many to be the ideal replacement for Espirito Santo. The Englishman possesses the skills required to rebuild a struggling Tottenham team while also showcasing attractive football, which he has shown at Brighton.

🗣 "Graham Potter seems to have come right to the top of the list"



Former



📺 Reaction on Sky Sports News 🗣 "Antonio Conte will have that respect in the dressing room, straight away"🗣 "Graham Potter seems to have come right to the top of the list"Former #THFC man Michael Brown discusses Spurs' options after Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking.📺 Reaction on Sky Sports News 🗣 "Antonio Conte will have that respect in the dressing room, straight away"🗣 "Graham Potter seems to have come right to the top of the list"Former #THFC man Michael Brown discusses Spurs' options after Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking.📺 Reaction on Sky Sports News https://t.co/ieFXqpDsa1

The Seagulls have consistently found themselves in the top half of the table in terms of expected goals (xG) and expected points. Based on xG results, Potter's side is projected to finish fifth in the league. However, their ineffectiveness in front of goal resulted in a 16th-place finish last season.

Potter's ideology of attacking football is just what the Tottenham Hotspur faithful are yearning for, and he could be their man for the long term.

#4 Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has redeemed himself at Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers has established himself as one of the finest managers in the Premier League. He has led Leicester City to consecutive fifth-place finishes in the league. The former Liverpool manager also led The Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup triumph.

As per reports, Rodgers is one of the potential replacements lined up by Daniel Levy. Despite criticism in the later stages of his Liverpool stint, Rodgers almost ended the Reds' Premier League drought in 2013-14. However, the Reds floundered down the home stretch to finish two points adrift of Manchester City.

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN



Conte not ruled out yet, but concerns.



Senior players text Solskjaer on Monday offering support.



NOTEBOOK:



espn.com/soccer/manches… Brendan Rodgers emerging as a serious contender to replace Solskjaer. Has support within United.Conte not ruled out yet, but concerns.Senior players text Solskjaer on Monday offering support.NOTEBOOK: Brendan Rodgers emerging as a serious contender to replace Solskjaer. Has support within United.Conte not ruled out yet, but concerns.Senior players text Solskjaer on Monday offering support.NOTEBOOK:espn.com/soccer/manches…

The 48-year old's prior experience at a big club like Liverpool could make him the perfect replacement for Espirito Santo at Tottenham. However, Rodgers looks settled at the King Power Stadium. So it would take some convincing from Levy for Rodgers to abandon the exciting project at Leicester.

In a recent interview, Rodgers said about Tottenham Hotspur:

"Tottenham Hotspur is a great club, one of the biggest clubs in Britain, but for me I'm just in a really, really happy place in my life."

