Twitter explodes as Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santo and edge closer to appointing Antonio Conte

After overseeing five losses and as many defeats in ten Premier League encounters, Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties with Tottenham Hotspur earlier today. The Portuguese tactician, who previously managed Valencia and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other teams, came under immense scrutiny after Spurs' 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

In the wake of the result, reports emerged that Nuno could lose his job, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy growing frustrated with his side's brand of football and recent results in the Premier League. The Lilywhites confirmed in their official statement that Nuno and the rest of his coaching staff have left the club with immediate effect. The statement read:

"The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff, Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias, have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

A further coaching update will follow in due course."

Tottenham looking to appoint serial winner Antonio Conte

The good news for Tottenham, though, is that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the frontrunner to take over the reins after Nuno. The Italian has been without a job since leaving Inter Milan this summer and came close to joining the Lilywhites after Jose Mourinho's sacking. However, Tottenham failed to agree a deal with him and instead appointed Nuno, as Conte waited for the right job to come his way.

Nearly two months later, the one-time Premier League winner could be set to return to England, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that negotiations are well underway between all parties involved.

Only time will tell if Conte replaces Nuno at Tottenham, but football fans on social media have had their say in what has been a tumultuous few hours for the north London club. On that note, here are the best tweets and reactions to Nuno's sacking, Conte's arrival and a lot more.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TeleFootball/s… Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #THFC #COYS Exclusive by @Matt_Law_DT : Nuno Espirito Santo on the brink of sack at Tottenham following urgent talks today and Daniel Levy furious after Man Utd capitulation telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Exclusive by @Matt_Law_DT: Nuno Espirito Santo on the brink of sack at Tottenham following urgent talks today and Daniel Levy furious after Man Utd capitulation telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… #THFC #COYS My information is that Nuno remains on the brink of the sack tonight after a day of talks regarding his Tottenham future. Expectation remains a change is likely to be made #thfc My information is that Nuno remains on the brink of the sack tonight after a day of talks regarding his Tottenham future. Expectation remains a change is likely to be made #thfc twitter.com/TeleFootball/s…

Squawka Football @Squawka Squawka News @SquawkaNews ◉ 30th June: Spurs appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as head coach



◉ 10th September: Nuno Espírito Santo is named Manager of the Month for August



◉ 1st November: Nuno Espírito Santo is sacked



A rollercoaster ride. 🎢 ◉ 30th June: Spurs appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as head coach◉ 10th September: Nuno Espírito Santo is named Manager of the Month for August ◉ 1st November: Nuno Espírito Santo is sackedA rollercoaster ride. 🎢 https://t.co/XgmQPHGSAq Nuno Espírito Santo is the first manager to win the first three games of a Premier League campaign and then be sacked in the same season since Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea in 2012/13. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Nuno Espírito Santo is the first manager to win the first three games of a Premier League campaign and then be sacked in the same season since Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea in 2012/13. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

yoli @yolanieli nuno showing up to training today nuno showing up to training today https://t.co/qDDgF7iP4s

AU @_23au The fans booing Nuno for talking Lucas Moura off was my highlight of the game The fans booing Nuno for talking Lucas Moura off was my highlight of the game https://t.co/TqnlHVWdq1

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ - salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ - salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFCNegotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. https://t.co/quih3onc7z

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He’s asking an important plan for next transfers window and long-term contract. Paratici is on it. Tottenham board feeling ‘more than confident’ to convince Antonio Conte and appoint him as new manager to replace Nuno. Talks progressing right now with Conte’s camp. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC He’s asking an important plan for next transfers window and long-term contract. Paratici is on it. Tottenham board feeling ‘more than confident’ to convince Antonio Conte and appoint him as new manager to replace Nuno. Talks progressing right now with Conte’s camp. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFCHe’s asking an important plan for next transfers window and long-term contract. Paratici is on it.

hash @hashim0307 Solskjær knew he was closed to being replaced by Conte, so he destroyed Tottenham in order to get Nuno sacked and Conte to replace him. Fewer candidates for the United job. Solskjær safe. The man is actually a genius. Solskjær knew he was closed to being replaced by Conte, so he destroyed Tottenham in order to get Nuno sacked and Conte to replace him. Fewer candidates for the United job. Solskjær safe. The man is actually a genius.

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Told part of the lack of hesitation in axing Nuno (beyond the dire football that has dispirited fans) and pushing heavily for Antonio Conte is Tottenham not wanting to lose out on his brilliance to another club - especially given he has been very open to taking over at Man Utd Told part of the lack of hesitation in axing Nuno (beyond the dire football that has dispirited fans) and pushing heavily for Antonio Conte is Tottenham not wanting to lose out on his brilliance to another club - especially given he has been very open to taking over at Man Utd

Ramo♟ @RamoBall Nuno uses recommended subs on FIFA Nuno uses recommended subs on FIFA

⚡™️ @ANlUTD Spurs fans boo Nuno and the stadium gets toxic when they're on better form than us and now Spurs are on the verge of sacking Nuno and getting Conte. Meanwhile our fans sing Ole's name 6 days after we lose 5-0 at home to the scousers. Spurs fans boo Nuno and the stadium gets toxic when they're on better form than us and now Spurs are on the verge of sacking Nuno and getting Conte. Meanwhile our fans sing Ole's name 6 days after we lose 5-0 at home to the scousers.

ᴴ @HaroIdCunt



#OleOut Why isn't Gary Glazer Neville on Sky begging for Nuno to be given 3 years, £500m and blaming Harry Kane for not scoring? Why isn't Gary Glazer Neville on Sky begging for Nuno to be given 3 years, £500m and blaming Harry Kane for not scoring?#OleOut

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Nuno Espírito Santo is out of his depth and will pay the price with an early dismissal, but the root of Tottenham’s problems is Daniel Levy.



Instead of selling a disinterested Harry Kane and improving a dire squad, he kept him to boost his own ego and undercut Nuno as a result. Nuno Espírito Santo is out of his depth and will pay the price with an early dismissal, but the root of Tottenham’s problems is Daniel Levy.Instead of selling a disinterested Harry Kane and improving a dire squad, he kept him to boost his own ego and undercut Nuno as a result.

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold I do feel sorry for Nuno as he's clearly a good bloke and I enjoyed trying to get him to talk about, well anything. However, he was clearly the wrong man at the wrong time. I think I said back when talks were taking place with him that he just didn't fit what Spurs needed. I do feel sorry for Nuno as he's clearly a good bloke and I enjoyed trying to get him to talk about, well anything. However, he was clearly the wrong man at the wrong time. I think I said back when talks were taking place with him that he just didn't fit what Spurs needed.

S @9squeeze Pogba fans thought Conte was gonna come save their boy Pogba fans thought Conte was gonna come save their boy https://t.co/7JcYuhO69Q

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "If someone doesn't have a good attitude or behaviour, I prefer to kill him."



Antonio Conte speaking about how he deals with bad attitudes in the dressing room 👀



🗣 "If someone doesn't have a good attitude or behaviour, I prefer to kill him."Antonio Conte speaking about how he deals with bad attitudes in the dressing room 👀https://t.co/gvLvF7AM94

LP @thfclp__ LP @thfclp__ I’m driving past the Tottenham training ground tomorrow I’ll try and get some #exclusives I’m driving past the Tottenham training ground tomorrow I’ll try and get some #exclusives🚨 Saw a ton of camera crew outside. Thought it was for Conte, turns out it’s just Dele doing a boohooMAN photoshoot. twitter.com/thfclp__/statu… Saw a ton of camera crew outside. Thought it was for Conte, turns out it’s just Dele doing a boohooMAN photoshoot. twitter.com/thfclp__/statu…

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Win 30 games in a single Premier League season

◉ Complete a league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola

◉ Beat José Mourinho in an English domestic cup final



That 3-4-3. 🤤



twitter.com/i/events/13973… As Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte became the first to:◉ Win 30 games in a single Premier League season◉ Complete a league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola◉ Beat José Mourinho in an English domestic cup finalThat 3-4-3. 🤤 As Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte became the first to:◉ Win 30 games in a single Premier League season◉ Complete a league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola◉ Beat José Mourinho in an English domestic cup final That 3-4-3. 🤤twitter.com/i/events/13973…

CFCDaily @CFCDaily AVB, Mourinho & potentially Conte all at Chelsea & Spurs in the last 10 years 😂 AVB, Mourinho & potentially Conte all at Chelsea & Spurs in the last 10 years 😂

Lyés @WholeLottaLyes I think Conte’s team is pushing this story to pressure Man United. I don’t think Conte takes the Spurs job without being 1000% certain United are not firing Ole this season. I think Conte’s team is pushing this story to pressure Man United. I don’t think Conte takes the Spurs job without being 1000% certain United are not firing Ole this season.

R8 🚜🌾 @Nabyllionaire Conte saw Doherty and said I'll take the job Conte saw Doherty and said I'll take the job

