Twitter explodes as Tottenham sack Nuno Espirito Santo and edge closer to appointing Antonio Conte

After overseeing five losses and as many defeats in ten Premier League encounters, Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties with Tottenham Hotspur earlier today. The Portuguese tactician, who previously managed Valencia and Wolverhampton Wanderers among other teams, came under immense scrutiny after Spurs' 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.
In the wake of the result, reports emerged that Nuno could lose his job, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy growing frustrated with his side's brand of football and recent results in the Premier League. The Lilywhites confirmed in their official statement that Nuno and the rest of his coaching staff have left the club with immediate effect. The statement read:
"The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff, Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias, have been relieved of their duties.
Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: "I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.
“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”
A further coaching update will follow in due course."
Tottenham looking to appoint serial winner Antonio Conte
The good news for Tottenham, though, is that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the frontrunner to take over the reins after Nuno. The Italian has been without a job since leaving Inter Milan this summer and came close to joining the Lilywhites after Jose Mourinho's sacking. However, Tottenham failed to agree a deal with him and instead appointed Nuno, as Conte waited for the right job to come his way.
Nearly two months later, the one-time Premier League winner could be set to return to England, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that negotiations are well underway between all parties involved.
Only time will tell if Conte replaces Nuno at Tottenham, but football fans on social media have had their say in what has been a tumultuous few hours for the north London club. On that note, here are the best tweets and reactions to Nuno's sacking, Conte's arrival and a lot more.
