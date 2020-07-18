Real Madrid winning their first LaLiga title in three years wasn't exactly a widely foretold event and obviously, it has upset Barcelona more than others. A string of below-par performances alongside some bitter fallouts with some of the players means that manager Quique Setien could be shown the door at Barcelona pretty soon.

Setien has been blamed for relying too much on Lionel Messi. After seemingly improving the team when he first took over from Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona's form has instead deteriorated to the extent that they lost the La Liga title to Real Madrid after leading the points table prior to the COVID-19 break.

The latest defeat to Osasuna on home turf has set off cries for change at FC Barcelona. With that in mind, let's take a look at five managers who could potentially replace Quique Setien at Barcelona.

5 managers who could replace Quique Setien at Barcelona

#5: Xavi

Could Xavi be at the Barcelona helm next season?

The former Barcelona player and club legend Xavi is one of the names that excite the Cules as the clarion call for a managerial change gains momentum. The 40-year-old, who is currently managing Qatar Stars league club Al- Sadd, is one of the candidates tipped to take over from Quique Setien at the Camp Nou.

In fact, just last month, Xavi admitted that he would love to return to Barcelona in a managerial capacity. He had told SPORT:

"The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways. Not me but these players and (Barcelona) triumphing. And as a consequence, our technical staff, who are preparing for it a lot and it makes us really excited."

"I'm a club man. I would like to return at the right moment to start a project from zero.I've said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona."

As far as the club philosophy is concerned, it would be hard for Barcelona to find someone who understands it as well as the former Spanish international does. It could very well be a step in the right direction. However, it might be a little too early in Xavi's managerial career to take that big a step.

#4: Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is currently enjoying a successful stint with the Dutch football team.

Another former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman has been doing some really good work with the Dutch national team.

Even though his current contract with Netherlands runs till the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Koeman has admitted that there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the role in order to take over at Barcelona.

Koeman admitted the same to Catalunya Radio:

"I had a phone call (from Barca), as I've explained many times. But I want to keep my word with the national team, I thought we'd have Euro 2020 this summer. I'm happy with how things are with the national team and for me, that's the most important thing at the moment. None of us know what will happen in the future."

"In my contract, there is a clause that will let me leave the national team job after the Euros but now's not the time to be thinking about that. Everyone knows it's my dream to coach Barca. Hopefully I might have the opportunity to do so in the future. But as always, that depends on your performance and successes as a coach - you need a lot of experience to coach a team like Barca."

Former player-turned coaches at Barcelona like Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola have enjoyed a great amount of success at Camp Nou. As such, Koeman could be a great replacement for Quique Setien.

