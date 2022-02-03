5 managers who were sacked after winning major trophies

Managing a football club is undoubtedly one of the most difficult jobs in the world, and it becomes borderline impossible when one is managing a big club.

The biggest European clubs rarely allow their managers enough time to instill their philosophy but expect them to start filling the trophy cabinet right away.

If one thinks that by doing the impossible and winning major silverware will save his job, the list below will serve as a harsh wake-up call.

Here are five managers who were let go despite leading their football clubs to glory:

#5 Vicente del Bosque – Real Madrid

Having spent his entire playing career at Real Madrid, Vicente del Bosque took charge of the first team in November 1999. Los Blancos were toiling in eighth position in La Liga when the Spaniard took over and had little hope in other competitions.

But Del Bosque turned their fortunes around and guided them to their seventh Champions League title at the end of the season.

The next season, Real Madrid won the La Liga title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. In 2001-02, Los Merengues once again bagged the Champions League and won the Spanish Super Cup.

The following season, Del Bosque brought La Liga back to Real Madrid, beating second-placed Real Sociedad by two points.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Vicente del Bosque: "When I was the coach of Real Madrid. The only thing Barcelona celebrated was the club's anniversary." Vicente del Bosque: "When I was the coach of Real Madrid. The only thing Barcelona celebrated was the club's anniversary." https://t.co/Qaxkd0u5rF

But at the end of the 2002-03 season, the Spanish mastermind was asked to step down from his managerial position and become Madrid’s technical director.

The manager, who had won seven trophies in 233 games for Los Merengues, declined the offer and left the club.

#4 Jose Mourinho – Chelsea

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is not unfamiliar with the word sacking. The Portuguese has been sacked quite a few times in his career, and often for good reason. However, the dismissal he endured during his first stint at Chelsea can hardly be called fair.

Mourinho was appointed by the Stamford Bridge unit in the summer of 2004. Fresh off a record-breaking campaign with Porto, the Portuguese mastermind was full of confidence and that exuded on the pitch.

Buoyed by his tactical intelligence, Chelsea won the league in the 2004-05 season, marking their first top-flight triumph in 50 years. His side defended their crown next season, beating Manchester United in the Premier League title race.

Iconic Mourinho🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho



This was Mourinho's reply

Arsene Wenger in 2005: "I liked Chelsea more before José Mourinho was their manager."This was Mourinho's reply Arsene Wenger in 2005: "I liked Chelsea more before José Mourinho was their manager."This was Mourinho's reply👇https://t.co/QANmiD9m3m

The following season, in 2006-07, Chelsea narrowly missed out on their Premier League hat-trick but won the FA Cup-League Cup double. But a poor start to the 2007-08 campaign saw Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich shockingly relieve Mourinho of his duties.

