5 managers with most wins after 50 UEFA Champions League games

The UEFA Champions League is the blue riband event of European club football. Over the years, many top managers have found success in the continental competition.

Not all of them have triumphed in the showpiece event, but they have created a niche for themselves with their fabulous exploits. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is the only man in the Champions League era to win three successive titles. Nobody else has done so in consecutive years.

Current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is one of a handful of tacticians to have won the competition multiple times, racking up plenty of match wins along the way. On that note, here's a look at the five managers with the most wins after 50 games in the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Diego Simeone - 28

Diego Simeone has found success in Europe.

Diego Simeone is one of the top active managers in the game at the moment. The long-standing Atletico Madrid tactician is renowned for defensive solidity and resilience, making it difficult for opposition teams to score. He managed 28 wins in his first 50 matches in the Champions League.

Although he has often been criticized for being an overly defensive manager, the Argentine has had success with his methods and playing philosophy. He has delivered two La Liga and as many UEFA Europa League titles. Simeone has also taken his Atletico team to two Champions League finals in three years.

However, the Rojiblancos were beaten on both occasions (2013-14 and 2015-16) by Real Madrid, who needed to go beyond regulation time to triumph. Simeone recently masterminded his team's run to this season's quarter-finals, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was Atletico's seventh last-eight appearance under Simeone in the last nine years.

#UCL Atlético are through to a 7th UEFA club competition quarter-final in the last 9 seasons under Diego Simeone

Simeone's men will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City for a place in the semifinals.

#4 Vicente Del Bosque - 29

Vicente Del Bosque is a top manager.

Vicente Del Bosque has found success in both club and international football. Spain's only FIFA World Cup-winning manager is also a two-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

The 71-year-old oversaw Los Blancos' first two wins in the competition (1999-2000 and 2001-02) since the turn of the century. The second of those two triumphs came after a stunning Zinedine Zidane volley against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Glasgow in 2002.

Del Bosque picked up 29 victories in his first 50 matches in charge in the competition.

Overall, in 60 games in the competition, the 2008 European Championship winner won on 34 occasions.

#3 Pep Guardiola - 30

Pep Guardiola has had a successful managerial career.

Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in the game's history.

In his first season in charge of Barcelona (2008-09), Guardiola delivered a stunning continental treble. Two years later, the Blaugrana won the competition again, beating Manchester United in the final on both occasions.

Widely acclaimed for his 'tiki taka' coaching philosophy, the three-time La Liga winner has replicated his staggering exploits in two different countries. Guardiola has won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and three Premier League titles with Manchester City.

However, he hasn't won the Champions League since leaving Barcelona in 2012, the only blot on his near-impeccable managerial resume. Nevertheless, Guardiola managed 30 wins in his first 50 matches in Europe's premier club competition.

Guardiola came close to breaking that drought last year, but his Manchester City team were beaten by Chelsea in last year's all-English final. This year, he'll hope to guide his team all the way. City take on Atletico Madrid for a place in the last four.

#2 Zinedine Zidane - 31

Zinedine Zidane has had roaring success in Europe's premier club competition.

Zinedine Zidane is one of a handful of men to have won the UEFA Champions League both as a player and as a manager.

The 2001-02 winner with Real Madrid returned to the club as manager after more than a decade and hit gold dust. Taking charge midway through the 2015-16 season, Zizou inspired Madrid to an unexpected Champions League triumph. There were better things to follow, though.

The following season, Los Blancos became the first team in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title. Madrid then did a three-peat in 2017-18 as Zidane etched his name in the competition's history.

Zidane won 31 of his first 50 matches in the Champions League. Overall, the Frenchman has won 32 games in the competition as a manager, losing only ten times.

#1 Thomas Tuchel - 32

Thomas Tuchel is looking to conquer Europe again.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the best active managers in the game at the moment. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January last year, he has inspired his team to three titles and two finals.

One of those titles is the Champions League, which he delivered despite arriving midseason (January 2021), immediately endearing himself to the Chelsea faithful. The former Borussia Dortmund manager had previously taken Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League final in 2020. However, they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

This season, Tuchel's men have beaten reigning Ligue 1 winners Lille home and away (4-1 on aggregate) to reach the last eight. In the process, he marked his 50th game in the competition with his 32nd win.

32 - Thomas Tuchel has won 32 of his 50 UEFA Champions League matches as a manager, equalling Jupp Heynckes (32 wins from 47 matches in total) as the coach with the most victories inside his first 50 matches in the competition.

The 48-year-old is looking to become only the second manager to win consecutive titles in the competition with the same club.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra