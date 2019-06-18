5 Manchester United players whose value has dropped significantly

Manchester United

The Premier League is witnessing the glory days returning to Manchester, but this time to United’s arch-rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils on the other hand had a miserable 2018-19 campaign to say the least. Jose Mourinho was sacked after a series of disappointing performances and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager.

Solskjaer turned around United’s fortunes for a bit and even led them to a win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. He was given a long-term deal after that, but things changed quickly. United started losing games again in April and never recovered from it.

They finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League and were eliminated by Barcelona in the UCL quarterfinals. Many top players had a mixed season for United, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

On that note, let’s take a look at five Manchester United players whose value has dropped significantly.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

The Chilean international has had a miserable campaign with United. Alexis Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford with a lot of expectations but has failed to fulfill his potential.

Sanchez was successful with Barcelona and turned into a world class player at Emirates. However, he has not been able to produce his best football at Manchester United.

He made only nine Premier League and two European starts for the Red Devils last season. The 30-year-old scored just twice for United and added only three assists. One of the highest paid players in world football at the moment, Sanchez is turning out to be one of United’s worst signings.

As a result of his nightmare season, Sanchez’s market value has plummeted in the past 12 months. The former Arsenal star is currently valued at €35 million, which is a 50% decline from his value of €70 million in June 2018. With the summer transfer window open, Sanchez is expected to leave the club.

