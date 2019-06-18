×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Manchester United players whose value has dropped significantly

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    18 Jun 2019, 11:13 IST

Manchester United
Manchester United

The Premier League is witnessing the glory days returning to Manchester, but this time to United’s arch-rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils on the other hand had a miserable 2018-19 campaign to say the least. Jose Mourinho was sacked after a series of disappointing performances and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager. 

Solskjaer turned around United’s fortunes for a bit and even led them to a win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16. He was given a long-term deal after that, but things changed quickly. United started losing games again in April and never recovered from it.

They finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League and were eliminated by Barcelona in the UCL quarterfinals. Many top players had a mixed season for United, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. 

On that note, let’s take a look at five Manchester United players whose value has dropped significantly.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

The Chilean international has had a miserable campaign with United. Alexis Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford with a lot of expectations but has failed to fulfill his potential.

Sanchez was successful with Barcelona and turned into a world class player at Emirates. However, he has not been able to produce his best football at Manchester United. 

He made only nine Premier League and two European starts for the Red Devils last season. The 30-year-old scored just twice for United and added only three assists. One of the highest paid players in world football at the moment, Sanchez is turning out to be one of United’s worst signings.

As a result of his nightmare season, Sanchez’s market value has plummeted in the past 12 months. The former Arsenal star is currently valued at €35 million, which is a 50% decline from his value of €70 million in June 2018. With the summer transfer window open, Sanchez is expected to leave the club.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez
Advertisement
5 Barcelona players whose value has dropped significantly
RELATED STORY
5 players whose careers were almost ruined while at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 players who could inherit Alexis Sanchez's number 7 jersey next season
RELATED STORY
3 players who should leave Manchester United in this summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 5 Players Manchester United must sell in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United should sell in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
What has happened to Alexis Sánchez at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us