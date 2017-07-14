5 midfield combinations we would like to see this season

With the new season knocking on the door, we look at the mouth-watering midfield combinations that we could see.

Dani Ceballos was named the best player of the U21 Euros

Anything that connects is regarded as important in the world. Imagine if, for a while, we lose cellular network and are unable to connect with our loved ones. It would be devastating, wouldn’t it? Back in the day, when sending letters was the only way to connect with people living were far away, things often got frustrating due to the slow nature of things.

This applies to football as well in which the midfield plays a crucial role in a team. A team might be successful without possessing the best defensive unit or fiercest attacking combination – but they are sure to win nothing if they don’t have a solid midfield.

In the coming season, we might see some really great midfield combinations, given the signings clubs are making in this transfer window. Keeping that in mind, here are the five midfield combinations that we would like to see this season.

#5 Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Mateo Kovacic

This is going to happen eventually. With Dani Ceballos’ imminent arrival, Madrid now have six pure central-midfielders which allows them to play a number of combinations.

Indeed, Madrid’s midfield is so strong and varied that I can actually list out five different combinations. But for now, let’s look at the trio of Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Mateo Kovacic.

What makes them so special that they deserve the hype I am giving them? For starters, they form a very balanced midfield. I would go as far as to claim that this is perhaps the most balanced midfield combination for the Whites.

All three players are wonderful passers of the ball while also being defensively disciplined. Llorente would sit at the base and win possession while the other two would play in their natural box-to-box roles, taking turns to attack and dismantle the opponent.

Both Kovacic and Ceballos have the uncanny tendency to burst forward with the ball and take the opponents by surprise. They also have the irresistible vision and crisp passing ability to cause problems for opponents.

And Llorente? To put it simply: he could be Real Madrid’s Sergio Busquets.