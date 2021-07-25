5 midfielders Barcelona can sign after clearing financial mess

FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has been on the lookout for an energetic midfield who will be able to progress the ball forward in his three-man midfield formation. That is why he went all-in for Giorginio Wijnaldum as he was leaving Liverpool after his contract expired. But the Dutch midfielder chose to join Paris Saint Germain instead of coming to FC Barcelona.

Amid Koeman's interest in signing a box-to-box midfielder, the club have not yet managed to register their new signings in Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal. FC Barcelona need to cut down their wage bill and only then can they accommodate the new players. So they are looking to sell some of their players, including Antoine Greizmann, to free up funds.

It is only after they free up the funds that they will look to sign another midfielder. But knowing the Dutch tactician's interest we have listed five midfielders with suitable traits who could be a big hit at FC Barcelona.

#5 Houssem Aouar

The crafty Lyon midfielder rose to the scene a few seasons ago and has been on the radar of several top European teams. While Liverpool and Arsenal involve them in an arm wrestle to sign Houssem Aouar, we feel he could be an ideal fit at FC Barcelona. Ronald Koeman targeted Giorginio Wijnaldum as he needed an energetic midfielder in his three-man midfield system. But since Wijnaldum chose PSG over Barca, Blaugrana may still be looking for a player of the same mould.

Hence they can very well sign Aouar, who has shown similar traits of carrying the ball forward and creating chances for his teammates. Coupled with his energy and creativity, Aouar is also a potent goalscorer. The French midfielder scored seven goals in Ligue 1 last season as he got into great positions to convert his chances. With players like Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong playing beside him, Aouar will have full license to venture forward and create chances, an area that is probably his strongest trait. The 23-year-old midfielder averages around eight progressive carries per 90 minutes, and it makes him a perfect fit at FC Barcelona.

While attack might be his strong suit, Aouar does not slack in his defensive work either. He is young and has the traits that Koeman is looking for in his new acquisition. It will be a huge bargain for FC Barcelona if they can match Lyon's asking fee of £30 million ahead of clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal.

#4 Donny Van de Beek

Manchester United v Granada CF - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

The young midfielder made a name for himself during his exploits for Ajax during their 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign when they reached the semifinals. Van de Beek ran riot against Juventus as he netted a goal against the Old Lady and also stood out as the Dutch champions progressed to the semifinals. He scored a solitary goal in the first leg against Tottenham and handed Ajax an advantage going into the second leg. Although they bowed out of the competition, the youngster left a long-lasting impact through his consistent performances.

He joined Manchester United and was heavily linked with clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and even FC Barcelona back then. However, his stint at Old Trafford has been pretty ordinary. He did not have enough minutes to prove his worth as a player, restricting him to a backup role. The 24-year-old appeared in 16 Premier League matches last season and only clocked around 511 minutes, proving that he has spent most of the time on the bench.

Therefore FC Barcelona are interested in the dynamic midfielder who can play several roles in the middle of the park. His passing and his footballing IQ are his biggest strengths and he can be a real asset in Koeman's system. Van de Beek's career plateaued last season and a move to FC Barcelona could be a fresh start that needs to resurrect that fire inside him.

