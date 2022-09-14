5 midfielders who control the flow of the game

They say that most football matches are won in midfield. It's hard to argue with that because what happens at the center of the pitch and which team dominates it will surely have a great deal of impact on the result of the game.

The midfield is the spine of any team. It's up to the midfielders to keep things ticking while their team is in possession. It is also their duty to make sure they are not breached very easily when they don't have the ball.

As midfield tends to be the most crowded area on the football pitch, teams require players who possess game intelligence as well as great technical ability to do their bidding for them. These are players who can't be shaken off the ball easily and can dictate play by virtue of their passing and vision.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five midfielders who control the flow of the game.

#5 Rodri (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Rodri sits at the base of Manchester City's midfield and runs things from the center of the park with ease and grace. The Spain international is a fine passer of the ball. He is not easily dispossessed and uses his superior tactical ability to keep the ball moving into favorable spaces.

Rodri is a strong campaigner who is calm on the ball and rarely gives it away. If Manchester City do lose the ball, he will have already slotted into the backline to help fortify their defense.

He can also contribute some valuable goals from midfield and has been an absolute blessing for Pep Guardiola's side as they looked to move on from Fernandinho.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

At the peak of his powers, it was hard to find a midfielder who could control the tempo of the game better than Thiago Alcantara. The Liverpool midfielder is one of the most technically gifted players on the planet. Thiago's creativity, coupled with his precise passing, makes him a nearly indomitable presence in midfield.

Thiago can play anywhere across midfield courtesy of his tactical intelligence, positioning awareness and ball retention abilities. He dictates play from deep and it's a joy to watch him swiftly switch play and move the ball to less crowded spaces to help his side keep hold of the ball.

If constant injury issues hadn't limited his involvement extensively, he could have gone on to become one of the game's all-time greats.

#3 Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain's midfield metronome Marco Verratti is one of the best players who won't be playing at the World Cup as Italy failed to qualify. Verratti is one of the best central midfielders of the modern era and despite his diminutive stature, he bosses things in the middle of the park.

Verratti's close control is second to none and he wriggles smoothly out of tight spaces by virtue of his agility. The Italy international also possesses excellent vision and the passing range to match it. As such, he is a joy to play with for attackers.

Verratti, primarily a right-footed player, can play just as well with his left. The 29-year-old is easily one of the most complete midfielders in the game right now.

#2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich has been Bayern Munich's best player so far this season. The Germany international is arguably the best deep-lying playmaker in the world. He roams the midfield realms and is one of the most well-rounded players in the game.

He excels at winning the ball back and is also an extremely talented playmaker. He is always on the lookout for free spaces and possesses a wide passing range and a great deal of tactical intelligence.

One of the attributes necessary for a deep-lying playmaker is the knack for knowing when to push forward and when to sit back. Kimmich does it with aplomb. In eight appearances across La Liga and the Champions League this season, Kimmich has scored two goals and provided four assists.

#1 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

UD Almeria v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Toni Kroos is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. He has had an illustrious career at Real Madrid and has been one of the most important players in their most successful spell in the Champions League.

Kroos is one of the most precise passers in the history of the game. His vision, creativity, set-piece ability and passing range are all astounding. The 32-year-old is also great at retaining possession and has the physical strength to hold off opponents.

Kroos plays as though he can see everything that happens on the pitch. He slows things down and lets Real Madrid regroup and regain their shape all the time. Kroos will go down in history as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith