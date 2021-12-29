5 midfielders with most goal contributions in 2021

The contribution of midfielders in attack has been ever so important in the history of football. Some of the best players in the game have plyed their trade in midfield.

The likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Zinedine Zidane, Dennis Bergkamp, David Silva and many others have been instrumental in the success of their respective teams. They have proven that goals coming from midfield are necessary when fighting for silverware.

Goal-scoring midfielders have done well in 2021

In the modern era of football, the importance of goal-scoring midfielders has only increased with time. A midfielder capable of creating and scoring goals is a big part of any manager's plans for their side.

In 2021, we have witnessed many great midfielders play an important role in contributing goals. Without further ado, let's look at the midfielders with the highest amount of goal contributions in 2021.

Honorable Mention: Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) and Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

England are blessed to have some amazing youngsters and Phil Foden is arguably one of the world's most promising players. The young midfielder came through the ranks at Manchester City and has been with the defending Premier League Champions ever since.

One of Foden's best qualities has been his ability to play in multiple positions in midfield. Both Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and England manager Gareth Southgate have found Foden's versatility of utmost help. Last season, Foden scored 16 goals and created 10 assists in 50 appearances with Manchester City.

The English youngster has looked sharp in the 2021-22 campaign so far and will be important for City in their ambition to win silverware. Foden has scored 17 goals and recorded 12 assists in 2021, thereby contributing in 29 goals.

#4 Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Filip Kostic has been a known figure in the Bundesliga for quite some time now. He joined VfB Stuttgart in 2014 and left for Hamburger SV in 2016. Two seasons later, the Serbian joined Eintracht Frankfurt and has been with them ever since.

The 29-year old is known to play in different positions on the left, primarily as a left midfielder or a wing-back. Kostic has consistently shown good form at Frankfurt, and his creative abilities have been vital for the team's functioning.

He assisted 17 goals last season and has recorded 9 assists in the 2021-22 season across all competitions. Having contributed in 32 goals in 2021, Filip Kostic has impressed many and might earn a move to Inter Milan if the rumors are to be believed.

