5 midfielders Liverpool could sign this summer to replace Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool endured a challenging 2020-21 season, with a plethora of issues plaguing their campaign. Despite long-term injuries and unexpected loss of form, the Reds did well to grind their way to third place in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, manager Jurgen Klopp will need to invest in the transfer market to ensure Liverpool return to compete for the biggest titles again. After sealing a deal for young French defender Ibrahima Konate, the Reds need to strengthen in a few other areas as well.

A new versatile forward should be considered, but the most urgent requirement is at the centre of the park. Georginio Wijnaldum's exit has left a huge gap in midfield since the Dutchman was an ever-present since arriving at Anfield in 2016.

Wijnaldum averaged over 47 games per season during his five-year stay at Liverpool. He played 51 times in the recently-concluded campaign, including all 38 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp has to replace the Dutchman's minutes, along with the latter's ability to control games and retain the ball. Moreover, Liverpool will also need to improve the depth of their squad.

Lengthy injury spells for Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara prove that Liverpool need another midfielder among their ranks - someone dependable to fill Wijnaldum's shoes and also improve the side.

On that note, let's have a look at five midfielders Liverpool should consider signing this summer.

#5 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

There are a few midfield options Liverpool could go after in the Premier League itself. Among them are Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves, both of whom are incredibly talented. But the Portuguese man gets the nod over Bissouma.

Liverpool will miss Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the start of 2022 due to the African Cup of Nations, where Bissouma will represent his country, Mali. The Reds should look at players who would be available throughout the season.

Neves is a more creative option, not necessarily confined to Geroginio Wijnaldum's role in midfield. Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders, who coached the Wolves midfielder when he was at Porto, has spoken highly of Neves.

Ruben Neves a big fan of the reds: "There is only one club in the Premier League who can get close to our fans in the way they support the team – and that is Liverpool." pic.twitter.com/cz8mWJTFhd — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 21, 2019

According to The Athletic, Wolves are prepared to sell Ruben Neves for £35 million to raise funds for a squad rebuild. He would be a great fit at Liverpool, as he is great on the ball and reasonably solid defensively. The 24-year-old also has a good eye for goal, thanks to his long-range shooting ability.

Jurgen Klopp's side could do with some more goals from midfield. Moreover, Diogo Jota would be happy to see his former teammate at Liverpool. The two were key players in Wolves' rise under Nuno Espirito Santo.

#4 Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP)

Pedro Gonçalves' performance in the Portuguese League put the attacking midfielder on the radar of important European clubs, including Liverpool. According to sources from England, the Lions' jersey number 28 is appointed as the next Philippe Coutinho. pic.twitter.com/SN9TwoLUwd — Sporting160 EN (@Sporting160_EN) May 28, 2021

Another Portuguese talent who could bring goals from midfield, Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP, could be an enticing option at Liverpool. He is an exciting player, having played a key role in his team cruising to the league title.

Goncalves scored 23 goals and assisted three, which attracted the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United. He has even been dubbed the 'next Bruno Fernandes'.

The 22-year-old has done a brilliant job at replacing the Man United man at Sporting and could even be a bigger threat in front of goal than Fernandes. He seems like an exciting player who would instantly give Liverpool another dynamic goalscoring option on the pitch.

Pedro Goncalves, also known as Pote, could turn into a world-beater under Jurgen Klopp. However, he does not necessarily fit the profile of what Liverpool currently need from their midfielders. Moreover, it would take Liverpool about €60 million to sign Goncalves, as Sporting will likely not sell him for less than his release clause.

That makes Goncalves' move to Anfield an unlikely one. Nevertheless, Pote remains a potential world-class talent who could be worth the big bucks.

