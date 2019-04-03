×
5 Midfielders that Manchester United should target this summer

Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
636   //    03 Apr 2019, 15:42 IST

Ole Gunnar and his coaching staff have a lot to figure out
Ole Gunnar and his coaching staff have a lot to figure out

If the situation at Manchester United continues for a while, they will have a major reshaping of their squad in the close season, especially the midfield. If you have no idea what the situation is - Paul Pogba is seemingly looking at moving to Real Madrid and Ander Herrera contract situation looks far from being sorted out.

If those situations drag on for much longer, United will start the beginning of next season without their two best central midfielders. That will leave a huge vacuum that will need to be addressed as soon as possible.

With that in mind, the Manchester United board will have central midfielders on top of the summer recruitment strategy.

So, who are the most likely candidates that Manchester United should target to boost their midfield options? Even if Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera get their respective situations sorted out, the team still needs valuable options.

Here are some of the midfield options that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should look at in an effort to bring United back to their glory days.

#5. Ruben Neves

Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolverhampton has no doubt been the surprise package of this season’s English Premier League. No team in the top six this season has had it easy when they’ve faced up against Nuno’s side. Even the ones that have managed to pick up wins have struggled to beat them.

At the centre of those great performances from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been the brilliance of Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder has been one of the standout performers, not only for Wolves but also in the league at large.

His brilliance in breaking up opposition play and instigating moves for his team has got some of the big sides having a closer look at him. It has to be said that Nuno got him quite easy when he came to Wolves and hasn’t disappointed his manager.

United should definitely have a look at him to help them fill Herrera’s spot if he does eventually leave. Even if he doesn’t Neves can still provide cover for both Herrera and Matic.

1 / 5 NEXT
Cyril Odhiambo
ANALYST
A passionate writer who works as a freelance article, blog and SEO writer at http://www.contentcyril.com/. Also, an avid supporter of Manchester United.
