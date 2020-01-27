5 midfielders who could succeed David Silva at Manchester City

Mehul Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 15:52 IST SHARE

Manchester City legend David Silva is set to leave the club at the end of the season

Manchester City will mostly have to surrender the Premier League title to runaway leaders Liverpool come May, but the Blues still have plenty to look forward this season. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently on course to reach their third consecutive Carabao Cup final, have already qualified for the FA Cup fifth round and are awaiting a gigantic Champions League Round of 16 tie with Real Madrid.

But City fans will be dreading the end of the season because it will mean that their beloved David Silva will bid farewell to his illustrious 10-year stay at the club. The Spanish playmaker is labelled by some as Manchester City’s best-ever player of all time. Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany will make a case for themselves, but Silva’s impact at the club has been gargantuan.

Guardiola has already lost the likes of Kompany and Yaya Toure, two City heroes, during his managerial reign but Silva’s void will be too huge to fill. In this section, we take a look at five midfielders who could replace “El Mago” at Manchester City.

5. Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been in terrific form in the Spanish first division this season

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has revived himself as one of the best young players in Europe during his exciting stint at Real Sociedad. The Norwegian midfielder has scored 4 goals and racked up 5 assists in La Liga this season, spearheading his side to an impressive 6th position in the league standings.

Still only 21, Odegaard has an immense amount of potential to become one of the top midfielders in the world. Given his impeccable dribbling and creative exploits from midfield, he could be a key player in any side across the continent. He recently won Norway’s Player of the Year, showcasing the world his capability at the biggest stage.

The Real Madrid loanee could be a handy addition to the Manchester City squad given his unique talent. Guardiola’s team have recently seen the additions of many high-profile young players in recent years like Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Benjamin Mendy. Odegaard would not only slot straight into the City midfield in place of David Silva, but give them a more direct approach. Other world-class City midfielders like Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne could also prove to be incredible mentors to him.

The Manchester City hierarchy should be keeping tabs on Odegaard, who could be available for €50m in the summer. However, it is more likely that he is recalled by Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid at the start of next season.

1 / 5 NEXT