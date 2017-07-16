5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan

Not all big-money deals yield the results desired.

Andy Carroll was loaned out to West Ham after struggling to find his feet at Liverpool

Not all the big-money signings in the football world go on to become major hits. Indeed, apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, no player of this era has yet to reach remarkable heights after an expensive transfer.

Be it Paul Pogba or Gareth Bale, it is very rare to find an overly-expensive player performing at his peak after a financially-bulging move. Sometimes, things become even worse as the said players don’t even perform on a par level or don’t go on to fit the system.

In that case, some players are let go on loan with the hope that they might find their touch or just to get him off the wage bill. And here are five of the most expensive players that went on loan deals.

#5 Andy Carroll – £35 million

At the time of his signing, Andy Carroll became the most expensive British player of all time. Fans were left stunned at how Liverpool agreed to pay £35 million for a striker that only had half a good season.

To be fair, though, Fernando Torres’ sudden departure left Liverpool in a bad place as they had no other option but sign a striker quickly. Newcastle exploited the Reds’ desperation and got the best deal for themselves. And in days to come, the mind boggling amount is still the tag that is still used to criticise the man.

After completing one-and-a-half season at the Merseyside, Brendan Rodgers was appointed as the new manager and he clearly didn’t think Carroll had what it took to play for Liverpool.

So, a loan move to West Ham beckoned and Carroll has been there ever since, making the move permanent after one season on loan as West Ham paid £15 million for his services.